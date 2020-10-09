Sanctions over Navalny poisoning

BERLIN, Oct 8: Germany, France and Britain on Wednesday directly accused Russia of "involvement and responsibility" in the poisoning of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, announcing that they will seek EU sanctions over the case.

Moscow quickly hit back that the accusations were "unacceptable" and amounted to "blackmail".

The European powers have repeatedly asked Moscow to shed light on the poisoning which took place on Russian soil, but "no credible explanation has been provided by Russia so far", according to a joint statement issued by the German and French foreign ministers.

"In this context, we consider that there is no other plausible explanation for Mr Navalny's poisoning than Russian involvement and responsibility," they said. -AFP





