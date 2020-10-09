Video
News in brief

Trump speaks with Johnson

Published : Friday, 9 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 43

WASHINGTON, Oct 8: US President Donald Trump, who was briefly hospitalized over the weekend with Covid-19, spoke on Wednesday by phone with British premier Boris Johnson, who went into intensive care with the virus earlier this year.
"Very thankful for his friendship and support as I recovered from the China Virus," the Republican billionaire wrote on Twitter, referring to the new coronavirus in a way that has ratcheted up tensions with Beijing.
"I am looking forward to working with him for many years to come, a great guy," added the president, who trails his Democratic opponent Joe Biden by a wide margin in the polls ahead of the November 3 presidential election.   -AFP


