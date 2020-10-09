Video
Friday, 9 October, 2020, 11:58 AM
Coronavirus: Key updates

Published : Friday, 9 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 49

PARIS, Oct 8: Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis:
More than 36.2 million cases
Across the world, 36.2 million cases of the novel coronavirus have been officially diagnosed since it first emerged in China late last year, according to an AFP tally at 1100 GMT on Thursday based on official sources.
Of those 1,057,084  have died.
The United States has the highest death toll, with 211,844, followed by Brazil with 148,228, India 105,526, Mexico 82,726 and Britain 42,515.
Brazil has surpassed the five million coronavirus infections mark.
Madrid court rejects lockdown
Madrid's top regional court rejects a partial lockdown imposed on the capital and nine nearby towns to slow the rapid spread of infections.
It says the lockdown "impacted on the rights and fundamental freedoms" of the 4.5 million residents affected by the closure which went into force late last week.
Germany: 'uncontrolled virus spread'
Germany is experiencing a "worrying jump" in cases, Health Minister Jens Spahn says, as the number of new daily infections passes 4,000 for the first time since early April. Europe's biggest economy has a relatively low death toll compared with other European nations.
France braces for tougher curbs
France prepares for tighter coronavirus restrictions in several major cities, two days after a maximum alert protocol went into force in Paris, as the number of daily coronavirus infections hits a record since since widespread testing began.
North Korea to stage parade
Eight months into a strict, coronavirus-triggered border shutdown, nuclear-armed North Korea is widely expected to stage an attention-grabbing display of its latest and most advanced weaponry at a mass military parade in Pyongyang on Saturday.    -AFP


