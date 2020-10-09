

Putin says he has noted Joe Bidenâ€™s â€˜sharp anti-Russian rhetoricâ€™

Putin, in comments on state television on Wednesday weeks before the United States presidential election on November 3, said Moscow would work with any US leader, but praised incumbent President Donald Trump for saying he wanted better ties. "Of course we value this," said Putin, who also denied once again accusations of Russian meddling in the US election four years ago, when Trump defeated Hillary Clinton.

"As far as the candidate from the Democratic Party is concerned … we also see quite sharp anti-Russian rhetoric. Unfortunately, we are used to this," Putin said in an appearance on state television. But he added that Biden had made what he regarded as encouraging statements on New START, the last significant nuclear arms pact between Russia and the US, which is due to expire in February. Moscow and Washington have so far been unable to agree on a new treaty or an extension, though Trump's envoy for arms control said on Tuesday that "important progress" had been made at bilateral talks.

"Candidate Biden publicly said he was ready for an extension of New START or to reach a new treaty to limit strategic … weapons, and this is a very serious element of our cooperation in the future," Putin said.

Last month, Putin proposed a reset in cyber-ties with Washington and called for a bilateral agreement that they would not engage in cyber-meddling in each other's elections. -REUTERS































