Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 9 October, 2020, 11:58 AM
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Trump wants US troops out of Afghanistan by Christmas

Published : Friday, 9 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 50

WASHINGTON, Oct 8: President Donald Trump has said he wants all US troops to leave Afghanistan by Christmas, speeding up the timeline for ending America's longest war.
"We should have the small remaining number of our BRAVE Men and Women serving in Afghanistan home by Christmas!" Trump wrote on Twitter late Wednesday.
The Taliban welcomed the announcement as a "positive step" in implementing their February 29 agreement with the US that would see all foreign forces leave Afghanistan by May 2021.
In return, the Taliban promised not to allow Afghanistan to be used by trans-national extremist groups such as Al-Qaeda -- the original reason for the 2001 US invasion.
In a statement, the Taliban said they are "committed to the agreement, and want positive relations in the future with all countries, including the United States."
After intense US cajoling, the Afghan government and the Taliban last month opened peace talks in Doha, although negotiations have got off to a slow start.
Trump's promise comes less than a month before US elections in which the president, trailing in polls, has sought to show he is making good on his promise to close out America's "endless wars."
After 19 years of US military operations his stance enjoys broad support at home including from his Democratic rival Joe Biden, who during his time as vice president had pushed to curtail US involvement in Afghanistan. Asked last month whether he backed Trump's plans to withdraw troops from both Afghanistan and Iraq, Biden said: "Yes, I do. As long as he has a plan to figure out how he's going to deal with ISIS," the ultra-violent movement that has been active in both countries.
The United States first intervened in Afghanistan following the September 11, 2001 attacks and dislodged the Taliban regime, which had welcomed Al-Qaeda.   -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Hundreds held in Indonesia
Sanctions over Navalny poisoning
Trump speaks with Johnson
Coronavirus: Key updates
Putin says he has noted Joe Biden’s ‘sharp anti-Russian rhetoric’
Trump wants US troops out of Afghanistan by Christmas
Police officer charged with Floyd murder released on bail
Kuwait’s new crown prince sworn in at parliament


Latest News
Minor boy run over by truck
Messi penalty gives Argentina winning start over Ecuador
Trump can do public events Saturday: White House doctor
India propelled toward more infections than US
13 arrested in plot to kidnap Michigan governor
Sheikh Md Zaminur Rahman joins Janata Bank Ltd as DMD
Joint forces launch combing operation at Kutupalong Rohingya camp
Covid-positive Trump says ‘no’ to virtual debate
BNP leaders should resign for failing in movements, polls: Quader
Three-team 50-over tournament named BCB President's Cup
Most Read News
AM Amin Uddin appointed as Attorney General
35 die of C-19, 1,520 new cases in 24-hr
Rape amid pandemic: A double whammy
Covid-positive Trump says ‘no’ to virtual debate
BNP leaders should resign for failing in movements, polls: Quader
Joint forces launch combing operation at Kutupalong Rohingya camp
Sheikh Md Zaminur Rahman joins Janata Bank Ltd as DMD
'Law introducing death penalty for rape to be placed in cabinet'
Robbers shoot young singer dead in front of father
Noakhali woman assault: Kalam among 2 held
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft