Police officer charged with Floyd murder released on bail





Derek Chauvin, who was filmed pressing his knee to handcuffed Floyd's neck until he went limp during an arrest in May, is charged with second and third degree murder and manslaughter.

The Hennepin County Sheriff's Office posted a notice of his release after more than four months in jail, after Chauvin was able to post the hefty bond, which came with conditions that he remain in Minneapolis until the trial. Neither Chauvin nor his lawyer had any comment Wednesday.

But Ben Crump, attorney for Floyd's family, blasted his release. "Derek Chauvin posted a $1M bail today - buying his freedom after robbing George Floyd of his life over $20," he said in a tweeted statement. "His release on bond is a painful reminder to George's family that we are still far from achieving justice." The 44-year-old former Minneapolis police officer, who has since been sacked, is to face trial in March 2021 along with three other now ex-police officers over Floyd's death, which triggered the largest US anti-racism movement since the 1960s. -AFP



























