

Kuwait’s new crown prince sworn in at parliament

Sheikh Meshal, 80, a long-serving top security official, was unanimously approved by the National Assembly.

He swore to "defend the liberties, interests and properties of the people" and to safeguard the country's independence and integrity.

Kuwait's new emir, Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, was appointed on September 30 after his own half-brother, Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, died at the age of 91 while being treated in hospital in the US. Sheikh Meshal, 80, has been deputy chief of the Kuwait National Guard since 2004, largely staying out of the political scene and away from disputes within the royal family. His appointment, rather than the selection of a next-generation candidate, is seen as a conservative choice that provides much-needed continuity.

"It's also a conservative selection in terms of ruling family politics. It avoids choosing among public rivals," Kristin Diwan of the Arab Gulf States Institute in Washington said in a tweet. -AFP























