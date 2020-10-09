Video
Trump defies Covid, polls- but Biden keeps gaining

Published : Friday, 9 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 58

WASHINGTON, Oct 8: President Donald Trump defied the Covid-19 virus, disastrous opinion polls and new economic turmoil on Tuesday in a stormy return from hospitalization, while surging challenger Joe Biden appealed for Americans to unite against the "forces of darkness."
There have been few tougher days for Trump since he came to power after his shock 2016 election win.
Still being treated with a powerful cocktail of drugs for the coronavirus after three nights in hospital, he was scrambling to get his reelection campaign back on track ahead of November 3 election day -- just four weeks away.
Latest polls forecast a huge victory for Biden, with CNN giving the Democrat a national advantage of 57 percent to 41 percent among likely voters, with women voters going 66 to 32 percent in his favour.
Biden's advance comes as Trump has been forced off the campaign trail after falling ill last Friday to the virus that has already killed some 210,000 Americans.
With what White House doctors describe as his rapid recovery, Trump is doubling down on his controversial position that Covid-19 is taken too seriously, painting himself as a fighter who took on the virus and easily won.
After telling Americans in a speech from the White House balcony on Monday that they should stop fearing Covid-19 and "don't let it dominate you," he attacked the media Tuesday for not paying more attention to what he said were his many successes.
"The Fake News Media refuses to discuss how good the Economy and Stock Market, including JOBS under the Trump Administration, are doing. We will soon be in RECORD TERRITORY," he tweeted.
"All they want to discuss is COVID 19, where they won't say it, but we beat the Dems all day long, also!!!"
But Trump is in trouble on almost every front and what used to be his strongest card -- the economy -- is not helping either.
The huge shock caused by this year's coronavirus shutdown has yet to dissipate, and on Tuesday there was more turmoil when Trump halted negotiations in Congress on another stimulus package to save struggling businesses.
Trump accused Democrats of seeking "to bailout poorly run, high crime, Democrat States" and said that negotiations could begin again only after the election -- "after I win."
The Republican's hardball tactics drew a furious response from Biden, who said Trump "turned his back" on Americans struggling due to the crisis.
Biden also stuck to his so-far successful strategy of appealing to a broad-based yearning for calm, with his visit to the Civil War battlefield of Gettysburg to discuss saving "the soul of America."   -AFP


