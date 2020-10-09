With Trump positive for C-19, next  presidential debate to be virtual





The debate will remain a town hall-style conversation, the Commission on Presidential Debates said. Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden will appear from remote locations, while voters and the moderator will ask them questions from the original debate site in Miami.

The news came a day after the sole vice presidential debate between Vice President Mike Pence and Biden's running mate, Senator Kamala Harris, who clashed repeatedly over the Trump administration's response to the pandemic, which has killed more than 210,000 Americans.

Biden and Harris will travel together to the battleground state of Arizona on Thursday, while Pence will also visit the Southwestern state after starting his day in Nevada. Trump, who revealed a week ago that he had tested positive for coronavirus, remains sidelined from the campaign trail. Trump's campaign had vowed that he would participate in the Oct. 15 debate, despite concerns that he could still be infectious. The campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment on whether he would participate under the new format.

The first Trump-Biden debate was chaotic, with Trump repeatedly talking over his rival and the moderator, leading some to call for the moderator to have the option of muting participants' microphones in future matchups. It was not immediately clear how the virtual format would work. Pence, in his debate on Wednesday, defended Trump's record on the pandemic and other issues under sharp attack by Harris, who said Trump's failures had cost American lives. But the quiet, mostly civil debate was a sharp contrast to the combative encounter between Trump and Biden. -REUTERS





























