Seven businesses fined on different charges in two dists





KAWKHALI, PIROJPUR: Directorate of National Consumer Rights Protection (DNCRP), in a drive, fined five businesses Tk 11,500 on different charges in Kawkhali Upazila of the district on Monday afternoon.









DNCRP District Assistant Director Md Shah Shoaib Mia conducted the drive in Bandar area, and fined Sokal Sondhya Store Tk 4,000, Akram Hotel Tk 1,500, Bachchu Hotel Tk 1,500, Angshu Traders Tk 3,000 and Faridpur Store Tk 1,500. Kawkhali Upazila Sanitary Inspector Ilias Uddin Biplob along with local police was also present during the drive.

Leaflets were distributed among the people to create awareness about Consumer Rights Protection Act at that time.

JAMALPUR: A mobile court here on Sunday fined two traders for selling LP gas cylinders without having licence in Sarishabari Upazila of the district.

