Friday, 9 October, 2020, 11:57 AM
Seven businesses fined on different charges in two dists

Published : Friday, 9 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 61
Our Correspondents

Separate mobile courts in two districts- Pirojpur and Jamalpur, fined seven business establishments Tk 17,500 on different charges in two days. 
KAWKHALI, PIROJPUR: Directorate of National Consumer Rights Protection (DNCRP), in a drive, fined five businesses Tk 11,500 on different charges in Kawkhali Upazila of the district on Monday afternoon.




DNCRP District Assistant Director Md Shah Shoaib Mia conducted the drive in Bandar area, and fined Sokal Sondhya Store Tk 4,000, Akram Hotel Tk 1,500, Bachchu Hotel Tk 1,500, Angshu Traders Tk 3,000 and Faridpur Store Tk 1,500. Kawkhali Upazila Sanitary Inspector Ilias Uddin Biplob along with local police was also present during the drive.
Leaflets were distributed among the people to create awareness about Consumer Rights Protection Act at that time.
JAMALPUR: A mobile court here on Sunday fined two traders for selling LP gas cylinders without having licence in Sarishabari Upazila of the district.
The mobile court led by Upazila Nirbahi Officer and Executive Magistrate Shihab Uddin Ahmed conducted a drive on Municipality Railway Station Road and Hospital Road in the afternoon. During the drive, the mobile court fined Mugdho Enterprise Tk 5,000 and Ma Sanitary Galary Tk 1,000 for selling LP gas cylinders without having licence.



