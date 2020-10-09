18 families get disaster-tolerant houses at Atrai





ATRAI, NAOGAON, Oct 8: A total of 18 families have got disaster-tolerant houses in different categories at Atrai Upazila of the district.

The keys of the houses built under T-R programme have been handed over

to the respective families recently.

The categories include insolvent, abject poor, destitute, homeless for disaster, widow, divorced women and handicapped.

The Ministry of Disaster Management and Relief implemented the housing project.

A recipient Lata Banu said, "I could never dream of living in a pucca house. Now, I have got a permanent shelter."

According to Public Information Office (PIO) sources, the houses were built during 2019-2020 fiscal year.

Each of the houses has two rooms with two doors, two windows one kitchen, one toilet, and one veranda. Each house was built at Tk 2,99,860. Upazila nirbahi office and local public representatives supervised the project.

Upazila Project Implementation Officer Navendu Narayan Chowdhury said the houses have tolerance to different disasters including flood, storm and lightning.

Upazila Nirbahi Officer Md Sanaul Islam said the construction of the houses is a novel and wonderful programme of the government. The programme's purpose is to improve the living standards of the backward people and ensure their safe accommodation.































