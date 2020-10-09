Twelve contract corona in Thakurgaon





Civil Surgeon Dr Mahfuzur Rahman Sarker confirmed the information on Wednesday afternoon.

Of the newly infected people, ten are in Sadar and two in Ranishankail upazilas.

The samples sent in National Institute of Laboratory Medicine and Referral Centre in Sher-e-Bangla Nagar of Dhaka have in the last 24 hours have come in hand where twelve people were found positive for the virus.

So far, 791 people have been recovered from the virus while 21 died of it in the district.



























