Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 9 October, 2020, 11:57 AM
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Three murdered in three districts

Published : Friday, 9 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 44
Our Correspondents

Three persons including a Chinese citizen were murdered in separate incidents in three districts- Cox's Bazar, Sherpur and Pirojpur, in two days.
COX'S BAZAR: A young folk singer was shot to death by robbers in front of his father in the district on Thursday morning.
Deceased Johnny Dey, 18, was the son of Tapon Dey, a resident of Charpara area under Eidgarh Union.
Johnny was also an HSC examinee from Eidgaon College. He used to perform in different cultural and social programmes.
Local sources said Johnny came under attack when he along with his father was returning home in the morning riding by a CNG-run auto-rickshaw after performing in a music programme held on Wednesday night.
A robbers' gang tried to stop the auto-rickshaw, but its driver continued driving ignoring their signal.
Later, the robbers fired at the vehicle, leaving Johnny bullet-injured.
The young singer was taken to a private hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.
A pall of gloom descended in the district's cultural arena hearing the death news of the popular folk singer.
SHERPUR: A woman was hacked to death at her house in the district town early Thursday.
Deceased Sourovy, was the wife of an army personnel Nazim Uddin who is now working in the UN Peacekeeping Mission in Sudan.
Sourovy along with her two children used to live at Mollapara in the district town.
Quoting relatives, police said assailants first disconnected the power line of her house, entered the house and killed the woman with sharp weapons.
But, no valuables were missing from the house, police sources added.
Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) (Sadar Circle) Aminul Islam said investigation is going on.
PIROJPUR: A Chinese national was murdered in Sadar Upazila of the district on Wednesday evening.
The deceased was identified as Lao Fung, 58, a technician and sub-contractor of the 8th Bangladesh-China Friendship Bridge.
Police and local sources said Lao Fung was stabbed by muggers when he was going to the bridge construction site with workers' salaries of Tk 2.50 lakh.
He came under attack of the assailants at around 6:30pm in Kumirmara Village of the upazila when he was going to the project area riding on a bicycle with the money.
The muggers who might have following him from his residence stabbed him and fled with a bag containing the money.
Critically injured Lao Fung was rushed to Pirojpur District Hospital where he died at the Emergency Department at night.
Dr Nizam Uddin, Resident Medical Officer of the Pirojpur District Hospital, said Lao Fung died of excessive bleeding due to a deep injury from stabbing on the right side of his chest.
Receiving information about the murder of a Chinese citizen, Barishal RAB-8 CEO Atiqa Islam and Barishal Range Police's Additional DIG Ehsan Ullah arrived at the place of occurrence.
ASP (Crime and Administration) Molla Azad Hossain said police recovered some money, a knife and a bi-cycle from the place where the incident had happened.
Officer-in-Charge of Pirojpur Sadar Police Station Nurul Islam Badal said two persons have been brought at the police custody for questioning in connection with the incident.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Seven businesses fined on different charges in two dists
18 families get disaster-tolerant houses at Atrai
Twelve contract corona in Thakurgaon
Three murdered in three districts
Preserving mother hilsas during ban period stressed
Bangali River eroding road in Bogura
3 electrocuted in three districts
Youth gets life term in rape case


Latest News
Minor boy run over by truck
Messi penalty gives Argentina winning start over Ecuador
Trump can do public events Saturday: White House doctor
India propelled toward more infections than US
13 arrested in plot to kidnap Michigan governor
Sheikh Md Zaminur Rahman joins Janata Bank Ltd as DMD
Joint forces launch combing operation at Kutupalong Rohingya camp
Covid-positive Trump says ‘no’ to virtual debate
BNP leaders should resign for failing in movements, polls: Quader
Three-team 50-over tournament named BCB President's Cup
Most Read News
AM Amin Uddin appointed as Attorney General
35 die of C-19, 1,520 new cases in 24-hr
Rape amid pandemic: A double whammy
Covid-positive Trump says ‘no’ to virtual debate
BNP leaders should resign for failing in movements, polls: Quader
Joint forces launch combing operation at Kutupalong Rohingya camp
Sheikh Md Zaminur Rahman joins Janata Bank Ltd as DMD
'Law introducing death penalty for rape to be placed in cabinet'
Robbers shoot young singer dead in front of father
Noakhali woman assault: Kalam among 2 held
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft