Three murdered in three districts





COX'S BAZAR: A young folk singer was shot to death by robbers in front of his father in the district on Thursday morning.

Deceased Johnny Dey, 18, was the son of Tapon Dey, a resident of Charpara area under Eidgarh Union.

Johnny was also an HSC examinee from Eidgaon College. He used to perform in different cultural and social programmes.

Local sources said Johnny came under attack when he along with his father was returning home in the morning riding by a CNG-run auto-rickshaw after performing in a music programme held on Wednesday night.

A robbers' gang tried to stop the auto-rickshaw, but its driver continued driving ignoring their signal.

Later, the robbers fired at the vehicle, leaving Johnny bullet-injured.

The young singer was taken to a private hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

A pall of gloom descended in the district's cultural arena hearing the death news of the popular folk singer.

SHERPUR: A woman was hacked to death at her house in the district town early Thursday.

Deceased Sourovy, was the wife of an army personnel Nazim Uddin who is now working in the UN Peacekeeping Mission in Sudan.

Sourovy along with her two children used to live at Mollapara in the district town.

Quoting relatives, police said assailants first disconnected the power line of her house, entered the house and killed the woman with sharp weapons.

But, no valuables were missing from the house, police sources added.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) (Sadar Circle) Aminul Islam said investigation is going on.

PIROJPUR: A Chinese national was murdered in Sadar Upazila of the district on Wednesday evening.

The deceased was identified as Lao Fung, 58, a technician and sub-contractor of the 8th Bangladesh-China Friendship Bridge.

Police and local sources said Lao Fung was stabbed by muggers when he was going to the bridge construction site with workers' salaries of Tk 2.50 lakh.

He came under attack of the assailants at around 6:30pm in Kumirmara Village of the upazila when he was going to the project area riding on a bicycle with the money.

The muggers who might have following him from his residence stabbed him and fled with a bag containing the money.

Critically injured Lao Fung was rushed to Pirojpur District Hospital where he died at the Emergency Department at night.

Dr Nizam Uddin, Resident Medical Officer of the Pirojpur District Hospital, said Lao Fung died of excessive bleeding due to a deep injury from stabbing on the right side of his chest.

Receiving information about the murder of a Chinese citizen, Barishal RAB-8 CEO Atiqa Islam and Barishal Range Police's Additional DIG Ehsan Ullah arrived at the place of occurrence.

ASP (Crime and Administration) Molla Azad Hossain said police recovered some money, a knife and a bi-cycle from the place where the incident had happened.

Officer-in-Charge of Pirojpur Sadar Police Station Nurul Islam Badal said two persons have been brought at the police custody for questioning in connection with the incident.



















