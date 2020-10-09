Preserving mother hilsas during ban period stressed





In this connection, it would be wise to give an emphasis on conducting drives in the rivers, river side bazaars and the kitchen markets of the district regularly by the mobile courts during the period to attain the cherished goal, they also said.

They made the comments while addressing a meeting of district taskforce committee on implementation of mother hilsa preserving drive at the conference room of District Collectorate Building here on Wednesday.

District administration and district fisheries office jointly organised the meeting as per the directives of the Ministry of the Fisheries and Livestock.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abdul Matin addressed the meeting as chief guest while District Fisheries Officer (DFO) Abdud Dayan Dulu chaired the programme.

Among others, Sadar Upazila Nirbahi Officer Prasun Kumar Chakrrabartee, Senior Upazila Fisheries Officer Sanjay Banerjee and Sadar Police Station Officer-in-Charge Khan Md Shahriar also spoke at the meeting.

DFO Abdud Dayan Dulu said the government had taken a decision to impose a 22-day ban on netting, selling, marketing and importing hilsa across the country that would come into effect from zero hour of October 14.

The aim of the restriction is to ensure safe spawning, protect the breeding environment and shelter the mother hilsa from any disturbance during the ban period, the DFO also said.

DC Abdul Matin said hilsa catching, selling, transportation, and storage would remain banned in this period to help boost production of hilsa resources in the district and the country as well.

If anyone is found breaching the ban, they will be fined up to Tk 5,000 with two years imprisonment for the first time and the punishment will be double if the offence is repeated by the same offenders, the acting DC added.

At last, the DC sought whole hearted cooperation of all the concerned to make the drives here to preserve the mother hilsa fishes in ban period a grand success.































GAIBANDHA, Oct 8: Speakers in a function here underscored the need for preserving mother hilsas in the rivers of the district anyhow during the ban period from October 14 to November 4 to increase the production of fish.In this connection, it would be wise to give an emphasis on conducting drives in the rivers, river side bazaars and the kitchen markets of the district regularly by the mobile courts during the period to attain the cherished goal, they also said.They made the comments while addressing a meeting of district taskforce committee on implementation of mother hilsa preserving drive at the conference room of District Collectorate Building here on Wednesday.District administration and district fisheries office jointly organised the meeting as per the directives of the Ministry of the Fisheries and Livestock.Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abdul Matin addressed the meeting as chief guest while District Fisheries Officer (DFO) Abdud Dayan Dulu chaired the programme.Among others, Sadar Upazila Nirbahi Officer Prasun Kumar Chakrrabartee, Senior Upazila Fisheries Officer Sanjay Banerjee and Sadar Police Station Officer-in-Charge Khan Md Shahriar also spoke at the meeting.DFO Abdud Dayan Dulu said the government had taken a decision to impose a 22-day ban on netting, selling, marketing and importing hilsa across the country that would come into effect from zero hour of October 14.The aim of the restriction is to ensure safe spawning, protect the breeding environment and shelter the mother hilsa from any disturbance during the ban period, the DFO also said.DC Abdul Matin said hilsa catching, selling, transportation, and storage would remain banned in this period to help boost production of hilsa resources in the district and the country as well.If anyone is found breaching the ban, they will be fined up to Tk 5,000 with two years imprisonment for the first time and the punishment will be double if the offence is repeated by the same offenders, the acting DC added.At last, the DC sought whole hearted cooperation of all the concerned to make the drives here to preserve the mother hilsa fishes in ban period a grand success.