Bangali River eroding road in Bogura

Friday, 9 October, 2020, 11:57 AM
Published : Friday, 9 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Our Correspondent

BOGURA, Oct 8: The Bangali River is  eroding the Haatkaramja-Ganakpara Road and about 15,000 houses in 10 villages, including Ganakpara Bazaar, Ganakpara Government Primary School, Ganakpara High School and Ganakpara College in Sonatala Upazila of the district.
For the last several years, the upazila has been experiencing unabated erosion by the Bangali River. This year, it has been more severe at 19 points of the upazila.
Local sources said if effective steps are not taken right now, the erosion will become serious.
By the time, the river has eroded vast croplands and numerous houses and trees.
A recent visit found ruthless erosion in different areas of the upazila. Swelling in the Jamuna and the Bangali rivers has aggravated the erosion. Most parts of the Haatkaramja-Ganakpara Road have been devoured. If this road gets demolished, the essential communication between Sonatala and Sariakandi upazilas will be disrupted.
About five lakh people of 18 unions under these upazilas maintain regular communication with different areas of the country through this road.
The Bangali River is only 300-gauge away from Ganakpara Bazaar and three institutions. If the erosion is not checked urgently, these installations will be demolished within a short time.
Chairmen of Jorgachha Union Parishad (UP) in Sonatala Upazila Rustam Ali Mondal and that of Narchi UP Altaf Hossen Bantu said the only road for communicating with Sonatala Upazila is now at erosion threat. Farmers will not get fair prices of their products if the road is eroded.
Executive Engineer of Bangladesh Water Development Board in Bogura Md Mahbubur Rahman assured that the works to check Bangali River erosion will start soon.


