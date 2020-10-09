3 electrocuted in three districts





MYMENSINGH: A deed writer was electrocuted in Nandail Upazila of the district on Wednesday evening.

Deceased Saiful Islam Riad, 45, was a resident of Birkamtakhali Village under Betagair Union in the upazila.

Local sources said Saiful came in contact with a live electric wire when he touched an electrified tree on the homestead in the evening, leaving him seriously injured.

He was rushed to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital, where he died while undergoing treatment.

Betagair Union Parishad Chairman Md Farid Uddin confirmed the incident.

BOGURA: A college student was electrocuted in Adamdighi Upazila of the district on Tuesday morning

Deceased Abu Talha, 21, was a student of Bogura Polytechnic Institute. He was a resident of Shibpur Village in the upazila.

Local sources said Talha came in contact with a live wire at around 11am while he was working in a paddy filed in the area, which left him dead on the spot.

Confirming the matter, Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Adamdighi Police Station (PS) Jalal Uddin said an unnatural death case was filed in this connection.

Meanwhile, a pall of gloom descended among the family members, neighbours and friends over his death, our local correspondent said.

KALAI, JOYPURHAT: A paint worker died from electrocution in Kalai Upazila of the district on Monday evening.

Deceased Amirul Islam, 55, a resident of Jindarpur Village in the upazila.

Witnesses said Amirul came in contact with a live electric wire while painting a multi-storey building in Molamgarihat area; he died on the spot.









Kalai PS OC Selim Malik confirmed the matter.





