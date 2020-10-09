Youth gets life term in rape case





Lifer Ghoshek is a resident of Madhupur Village in Sadar Upazila of the district.

Special Public Prosecutor Firoza Chowdhury said Ghoshek forcefully took a neighbouring housewife to his house on January 17, in 2007, and violated her.

He went into hiding soon after the incident.

Later, locals rescued the woman in unconscious state and admitted to Joypurhat Adhunik Sadar Hospital.

However, the victim lodged a case against Ghoshek with Joypurhat Police Station.

After examining the records and witnesses, Joypurhat Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal Judge Md Rustom Ali pronounced the verdict.



















