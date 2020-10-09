Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 9 October, 2020, 11:57 AM
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Youth gets life term in rape case

Published : Friday, 9 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 52
Our Correspondent

JOYPURHAT, Oct 8: A court in the district on Wednesday sentenced a man to life term imprisonment in absentia in a rape case.
Lifer Ghoshek is a resident of Madhupur Village in Sadar Upazila of the district.
Special Public Prosecutor Firoza Chowdhury said Ghoshek forcefully took a neighbouring housewife to his house on January 17, in 2007, and violated her.
He went into hiding soon after the incident.
Later, locals rescued the woman in unconscious state and admitted to Joypurhat Adhunik Sadar Hospital.
However, the victim lodged a case against Ghoshek with Joypurhat Police Station.
After examining the records and witnesses, Joypurhat Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal Judge Md Rustom Ali pronounced the verdict.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Seven businesses fined on different charges in two dists
18 families get disaster-tolerant houses at Atrai
Twelve contract corona in Thakurgaon
Three murdered in three districts
Preserving mother hilsas during ban period stressed
Bangali River eroding road in Bogura
3 electrocuted in three districts
Youth gets life term in rape case


Latest News
Minor boy run over by truck
Messi penalty gives Argentina winning start over Ecuador
Trump can do public events Saturday: White House doctor
India propelled toward more infections than US
13 arrested in plot to kidnap Michigan governor
Sheikh Md Zaminur Rahman joins Janata Bank Ltd as DMD
Joint forces launch combing operation at Kutupalong Rohingya camp
Covid-positive Trump says ‘no’ to virtual debate
BNP leaders should resign for failing in movements, polls: Quader
Three-team 50-over tournament named BCB President's Cup
Most Read News
AM Amin Uddin appointed as Attorney General
35 die of C-19, 1,520 new cases in 24-hr
Rape amid pandemic: A double whammy
Covid-positive Trump says ‘no’ to virtual debate
BNP leaders should resign for failing in movements, polls: Quader
Joint forces launch combing operation at Kutupalong Rohingya camp
Sheikh Md Zaminur Rahman joins Janata Bank Ltd as DMD
'Law introducing death penalty for rape to be placed in cabinet'
Robbers shoot young singer dead in front of father
Noakhali woman assault: Kalam among 2 held
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft