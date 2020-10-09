Train crushes mentally-retarded woman at Mirzapur





On Monday morning, the incident took place at gate no. 10 of Dherua checkpost area in Gorai Union.

Locals said, the woman, about 45, was seen roaming in the area for several days. On Monday morning, she got on the bridge and was walking towards south through the train route. At that time, Dhaka-bound Sundarban Express Train was coming from Khulna; it pushed her from back, and she died on the spot.

Her death was confirmed by Mirzapore Station Master Nazmul Huda Bakul.

































