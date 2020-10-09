Video
5 killed in road mishaps in 2 dists

Published : Friday, 9 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 45
Our Correspondents

Five persons were killed and 11 others injured in separate road accidents in two districts- Khulna and Brahmanbaria, in two days.
DUMURIA, KHULNA: Two persons were killed and another was injured in a road accident in Dumuria Upazila of the district on Thursday morning.
The deceased were identified as Aminul Islam, 55, a resident of Saziara Village, and Mizanur Rahman Sheikh, 60, of Sahosh Village in the upazila.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Dumuria Police Station (PS) Aminul Islam said a Khulna-bound bus and a mahendra (local vehicle) were collided head-on in Dumuria Bazar Women's College area at around 10am, leaving the mahendra driver and two passengers seriously injured.
Later, Aminul and Mizanur died on the way to Khulna Medical College Hospital (KMCH).  
The injured is now admitted at KMCH.
However, a case was filed with Dumuria PS in this connection, the OC added.    
BRAHMANBARIA: Three persons were killed and 10 others injured in a road accident in Bijaynagar Upazila of the district on Wednesday. The identities of the deceased could not be known immediately.
However, the bodies, aged about 60, 27, and 26, have been kept at Madhabpur Health Complex.
Khatihata Highway PS OC Mahbubur Rahman said the accident took place in front of Islampur Police Outpost on the Dhaka-Syhet Highway at around 1pm when a Habiganj-bound bus of 'Diganta Paribahan' hit a motorcycle from behind.
Later, both the vehicles fell on a roadside ditch, leaving three dead on the spot and 10 others injured.
The injured were admitted to the Madhabpur Health Complex, the OC added.


