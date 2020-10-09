Video
Rat attack in Aman fields worries farmers

Published : Friday, 9 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 44
Our Correspondent

ULIPUR, KURIGRAM, Oct 8: No sooner the flood impact has been overcome, farmers in Ulipur Upazila of the district are worried as their Transplanted Aman (T-Aman) lands are being attacked by rats.
The rats are cutting down hundreds of acres of T-Aman plants in different areas of the upazila.
Farmers are applying different techniques to check the rat attack but these are not fetching any fruitful result.
Upazila agricultural extension office sources said Aman has been cultivated in 24,490 hectares (ha) of lands in the upazila against this year's target of 23,465 ha.
In the beginning of the season, Aman seedbeds were damaged as most of the areas were submerged by flood water.
In this situation, the agriculture department grew Aman saplings on floating beds, and gave the saplings to farmers. Besides, farmers purchased saplings at higher prices and planted those in their fields. Though the flood-hit farmers suffered economic losses by the flood, yet they are hoping bumper Aman yield this year.
But, the fifth time flood triggered by swelling in the Teesta and the Brahmaputra rivers hit their Aman lands again. Now before recovering from the flood effects, the rat attack has increased their worries.
To protect their growing Aman fields, farmers are passing sleepless nights. Many of them have applied different techniques in their fields, but these are failing to check the rat attack. Use of pesticides according to the advice of the agriculture department is also not working.
A grower Shahadat Hossen of Narikel Bari Village said, "The rats have destroyed Aman plants in more than 80 per cent of my fields. No means is working. My production cost is unlikely to be recovered."
Others like Dulal, Fatik and Hafizur Rahman of the village echoed him.
Upazila Agricultural Extension Officer Yakub Ali said they are providing necessary advice to the farmers to check the rat attack. Sub-assistant agriculture officers are working in field level in this connection.


