Protest against rape on social media





After the video of a woman, molested in Noakhali's Begumganj, went viral on social media, everyone seems to be stunned. According to past statistics, rape is not an isolated incident in Bangladesh. However, during this pandemic situation, it seems to have taken a horrible form. In the last 8 months, 889 people have confessed to rape. Of these, 41 people have been killed after being raped. Many have committed suicide.



However, the recent incident in Begumganj of Noakhali has shook peoples psyche. No one can accept such a horrible, heinous and brutal incident. People from all walks of life are protesting from their respective places. However, its manifestation through social media seems to be the most. They have blacked out their Facebook profile as a language of protest, which has now gone viral. Protests are usually carried out by displaying black badges or flags in protest of an accident or injustice.



In the same way, through this program, everyone is silently protesting against such heinous, barbaric and brutal incidents. Now it is time the authority takes harsh initiative against the rapists. Even it is necessary, capital punishment should be given to the culprits.











Mamun Hossain Agun

Department of Political Science

