Look for the yaba link behind rise of rapes!



Towheed Feroze



We are unanimous in asserting that those who violate women deserve the highest punishment but without identifying the causes behind the surge of rape, the beast lurking behind a relatively normal social veneer cannot be tackled.



The recent molestations of women plus the savage killings after sexual assault indicate to a simmering sexual frustration within society.



Admit it or not, our attempts to assiduously paint society as conservative plus orthodox prevent the real assessment of the lingering inner turmoil.



Irrespective of the mindset changes that are relentlessly highlighted to project a transformed approach to sexuality, in rural Bangladesh, the issue is still shrouded by misconceptions and stigma.



Not surprisingly, this outmoded stance, nurtured through the decades by rigid puritans, creates a fertile ground for deviant behaviour to proliferate.



Yaba's main allure remains undiscussed



The Methamphetamine based tablet is the drug de jour, traversing all social levels, from the poor to the wealthy. Unfortunately, when the yaba scourge is discussed, the relation between the drug and physical desire is conveniently untouched. Meanwhile, detained or rehabilitated yaba users are hardly given a chance to relate in front of the media as to why they took the drug in the first place. The common notion is that yaba, like all others addictive substances, trigger a psychological high. However, yaba's main feature is provoking an abnormally heightened sexual desire.



In fact, this is the major reason why more than sixty per cent of people become hooked to the drug. Obviously, over time, the number of tablets needed for a whole night of sexual revelry increases and eventually, the drug ends up destroying what it was supposed to bolster.



In short, the libido is shattered but users keep on taking it because by that time, their bodies have developed a survival craving for it.



As a journalist, I flagged yaba in the early part of the millennium when it first entered through the affluent classes of Bangladesh as a party drug, aimed at boosting a sense of euphoria plus energy. Surely, the euphemism of 'extra energy' does not need to be elaborated.



At that time, the peddlers were female models, dancers and also actors who had access to the upper class rave parties. Using their glamour as a shield, the tablets were sold mainly at the night clubs which sprang up in Gulshan.



These establishments were later shut down as authorities became aware that in the name of music and dance soirees, perverted levels of immorality were being pursued. However by that time, the damage was done; the yaba web had spread to the middle classes and all over the country.



Several users I talked to revealed that initially they began taking yaba just as a performance enhancer only to become dependent on it.



The savage side of the pink pill



During WW2, Methamphetamines were reportedly given to German soldiers during Operation Barbarossa or the axis invasion of the USSR. The aim was to keep the soldiers alert and instil in them a never say die fighting spirit. In other words, brutality is another major characteristic of the drug. In recent times, the reported rapes are so grisly that questions arise as to how the perpetrators could be so merciless. Since the yaba has reached the lowest levels of society, it's also the drug of preference among low income people. When there is escalated sexual desire topped with a tendency to be ferocious, the ending has to be diabolic.



While working in the development sector, I had the opportunity to interact with several sex workers on matters related to safe health, education of children and so on, but during discussion, most women also talked about being abused by their customers, who, as they said, behaved like uncontrollable animals under the influence of yaba.



Is it time to open regulated red light areas?



Whether there is a drug involved or not, one thing is for certain, society is facing a high level of sexual frustration like never before. The dilemma is, on the surface, any pre-marital intimacy is always denounced with vitriol though there is hardly any attempt to understand the metamorphosis of social outlook.



In the 70s and 80s, there were two major brothels in Dhaka, one at English Road and the other just at the outskirts in Narayanganj. Despite the countless moralistic rationales against such establishments, they served a purpose, like all red light districts across the world.



In the name of safeguarding moral values, these were demolished. Unfortunately, the women were never rehabilitated properly. Many sex workers became floating which made them even more vulnerable to predators while others took to begging.



Perhaps, to curb the rise of rapes plus sexual violence directed at minors, the authority should look into the operation of regulated red light areas where workers will have weekly medical checks, protection from law enforcers plus regular visits from NGOs working on women's rights. Any approach to robustly deal with sexual molestation must be practical. We do not live in a Utopia and neither should we aspire to build one since that's impossible.



Therefore, a realistic move is needed, not a load of meaningless rhetoric about living as per moral values, social norms and within restrictions defined by faith.



If that were possible we would be super-humans, which we are not.



Towheed Feroze is a journalist and teaches at the University of Dhaka

























The nation has exploded in outrage! There have been several protests with the young taking to the streets to vociferously demand a strict approach to curb sexual violence against women. While several newspapers have reported the recent spate of rapes, stating that the country is shocked, a proper sociological survey into what is causing the rise of such aberrant behaviour is missing.We are unanimous in asserting that those who violate women deserve the highest punishment but without identifying the causes behind the surge of rape, the beast lurking behind a relatively normal social veneer cannot be tackled.The recent molestations of women plus the savage killings after sexual assault indicate to a simmering sexual frustration within society.Admit it or not, our attempts to assiduously paint society as conservative plus orthodox prevent the real assessment of the lingering inner turmoil.Irrespective of the mindset changes that are relentlessly highlighted to project a transformed approach to sexuality, in rural Bangladesh, the issue is still shrouded by misconceptions and stigma.Not surprisingly, this outmoded stance, nurtured through the decades by rigid puritans, creates a fertile ground for deviant behaviour to proliferate.Yaba's main allure remains undiscussedThe Methamphetamine based tablet is the drug de jour, traversing all social levels, from the poor to the wealthy. Unfortunately, when the yaba scourge is discussed, the relation between the drug and physical desire is conveniently untouched. Meanwhile, detained or rehabilitated yaba users are hardly given a chance to relate in front of the media as to why they took the drug in the first place. The common notion is that yaba, like all others addictive substances, trigger a psychological high. However, yaba's main feature is provoking an abnormally heightened sexual desire.In fact, this is the major reason why more than sixty per cent of people become hooked to the drug. Obviously, over time, the number of tablets needed for a whole night of sexual revelry increases and eventually, the drug ends up destroying what it was supposed to bolster.In short, the libido is shattered but users keep on taking it because by that time, their bodies have developed a survival craving for it.As a journalist, I flagged yaba in the early part of the millennium when it first entered through the affluent classes of Bangladesh as a party drug, aimed at boosting a sense of euphoria plus energy. Surely, the euphemism of 'extra energy' does not need to be elaborated.At that time, the peddlers were female models, dancers and also actors who had access to the upper class rave parties. Using their glamour as a shield, the tablets were sold mainly at the night clubs which sprang up in Gulshan.These establishments were later shut down as authorities became aware that in the name of music and dance soirees, perverted levels of immorality were being pursued. However by that time, the damage was done; the yaba web had spread to the middle classes and all over the country.Several users I talked to revealed that initially they began taking yaba just as a performance enhancer only to become dependent on it.The savage side of the pink pillDuring WW2, Methamphetamines were reportedly given to German soldiers during Operation Barbarossa or the axis invasion of the USSR. The aim was to keep the soldiers alert and instil in them a never say die fighting spirit. In other words, brutality is another major characteristic of the drug. In recent times, the reported rapes are so grisly that questions arise as to how the perpetrators could be so merciless. Since the yaba has reached the lowest levels of society, it's also the drug of preference among low income people. When there is escalated sexual desire topped with a tendency to be ferocious, the ending has to be diabolic.While working in the development sector, I had the opportunity to interact with several sex workers on matters related to safe health, education of children and so on, but during discussion, most women also talked about being abused by their customers, who, as they said, behaved like uncontrollable animals under the influence of yaba.Is it time to open regulated red light areas?Whether there is a drug involved or not, one thing is for certain, society is facing a high level of sexual frustration like never before. The dilemma is, on the surface, any pre-marital intimacy is always denounced with vitriol though there is hardly any attempt to understand the metamorphosis of social outlook.In the 70s and 80s, there were two major brothels in Dhaka, one at English Road and the other just at the outskirts in Narayanganj. Despite the countless moralistic rationales against such establishments, they served a purpose, like all red light districts across the world.In the name of safeguarding moral values, these were demolished. Unfortunately, the women were never rehabilitated properly. Many sex workers became floating which made them even more vulnerable to predators while others took to begging.Perhaps, to curb the rise of rapes plus sexual violence directed at minors, the authority should look into the operation of regulated red light areas where workers will have weekly medical checks, protection from law enforcers plus regular visits from NGOs working on women's rights. Any approach to robustly deal with sexual molestation must be practical. We do not live in a Utopia and neither should we aspire to build one since that's impossible.Therefore, a realistic move is needed, not a load of meaningless rhetoric about living as per moral values, social norms and within restrictions defined by faith.If that were possible we would be super-humans, which we are not.Towheed Feroze is a journalist and teaches at the University of Dhaka