Women groups quiet despite eye-rolling sex crimes



Syed Badiuzzaman



Critics are lashing out at these organizations for "double standard" in their dealing with abuses of women in Bangladesh. They say that these organizations raise their voice on incidents only when they think they should taking into consideration their political belief and social status of the individuals involved.



A Canadian citizen of Bangladeshi origin living in Toronto told me the other day that it was just incomprehensible for him what he described as the "complete silence" of various Bangladeshi women organizations over the brutal gang-rape of a married woman recently at the Sylhet MC College dormitory by six alleged sex offenders.



Another old friend called me from Cambridge, Massachusetts, USA and also expressed similar sentiment. He said silence of Bangladeshi women groups over the shocking Sylhet gang-rape incident extremely bothered him. "These so-called women organizations selectively raise their voice over incidents that suit their interests and political ideologies," he added.



And I think he had a point. Take for example the case of Barrister Mainul Hosein. A couple of years ago, he made an objectionable remark on the character of a female interviewer during a television talk show in Bangladesh. After that incident, country's women groups immediately responded with their legitimate anger and harsh criticism against Mainul Hosein.



Barrister Hosein clearly crossed the line when he made his offensive comment on the character of the interviewer on live television. As many as 23 cases including one by the journalist herself were filed for defamation against Hosein who ultimately ended up in jail for three months. But in view of many people, his punishment was disproportionately higher than his crime.



After that offensive comment on the character of the female journalist, the women groups of Bangladesh immediately stood with her and raised their voice against Barrister Hosein. They ventilated their anger and grievances against him on air and also off air at various seminars and discussion meetings in Dhaka and elsewhere in the country. They also demanded his immediate and appropriate punishment.



Now where are those women groups which were so vocal against Barrister Hosein for his objectionable remark about the character of that female journalist? This question is being asked by many people not only within the country but outside as well for their silence despite rising incidence of sex crimes in Bangladesh, especially after brutal gang-rape of the married woman at Sylhet MC College dormitory.



Bangladesh has been experiencing an emerging new culture of rape for the last several years. Due to rising incidence of horrible sex crimes, the country is increasingly becoming notorious for this growing social problem like neighbouring India which is already well-known throughout the world for extensive and violent sex crimes. According to several reports, one woman gets raped in every 15 minutes in India.



It was not that Bangladesh didn't have this problem in the past. Bangladeshi women also faced this problem all through like many other countries in the world but on a limited scale. However, this social problem as reported by various local media outlets and human rights organizations has been steadily growing in Bangladesh for last several years in a similar manner as in next-door India.



In 2012, a 23-year-old medical student of India was gang-raped on a moving bus by six sex offenders while she was travelling with a male companion. She was taken to Singapore for treatment where she died. This brutal incident of rape made headlines all over the world bringing India under the spotlight. But yet sexual assaults of women have been continuing unchecked in that country. And a copycat incident of rape on a moving bus also happened in Bangladesh.



The statistics of rape in our country is alarming. According to the latest report of Ain O Salish Kendra, nation's flagship human rights organization, some 110 women are currently being raped every month on an average in Bangladesh. In January-September period of the current year, there were 975 incidents of rape and 204 incidents of attempted rape across the country. However, many more incidents of sex crimes take place each year but they remain unreported.



Sixty-eight baby girls aged only six or under were raped by perverts while 139 preteens aged 7-12 were sexually assaulted during the nine-month period that witnessed rape of a total of 762 women and gang-rape of 208 across the country. Sex offenders murdered 43 women after rape while 12 women committed suicide. In all, 719 rape cases were registered with different police stations while there was no information of any case filing for another 256 sex offences.



Anyone turning on a Bangladesh television news channel or taking a look at any national newspaper nowadays will often find some news about sexual assaults in some parts of the country. As I googled a couple of Bangladeshi newspapers the other day, I quickly found two news items on sexual assaults printed side by side in the digital edition of one of them. One news item was about rape of a 9th grader in Gopalganj while the other on the arrest of two more alleged rapists who participated in the gang-rape of a housewife in Noakhali.



Following in the footsteps of many sexual predators in India and elsewhere, some of the Bangladeshi sex offenders nowadays also make video of their forcible sex acts to keep victims under control and prevent them from disclosing the incidents. As reported by local media, sexual predators recently posted a video showing gang-rape of that Noakhali housewife on social media that went viral. The Gopalganj school girl who was allegedly raped by a man also said that another person video-recorded the incident on his mobile phone and threatened her that they would post it on Facebook if she told about what happened to anybody and refused them in future.



As far as sex crimes are concerned, Bangladesh has clearly moved up to the second position in South Asia trailing India. Sexual predators thrive in Bangladesh due to lack of social resistance and tougher actions from the government against them. When Barrister Mainul Hosein made an offensive remark against the character of a female journalist, women groups exploded in anger, quite reasonably. However, many people question, also quite reasonably, where does their anger go when non-privileged and ordinary women of the country encounter violent sex crimes including gang-rape?



A rape is a rape and a rapist is a rapist. There is no good rape and bad rape. Similarly, there is no good rapist and bad rapist. A rape is a sex offence or crime and a rapist is a sex offender or criminal. Today, rape is an alarmingly growing social problem in Bangladesh. In order to combat this, the government must take tougher actions against all sex offenders regardless of who they are and both men and women must put up a united and strong social resistance against all kinds of sex crimes in the country.



The writer is a Toronto-based journalist who also writes for the Toronto Sun and Canada's Postmedia Network





























