Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 9 October, 2020, 11:56 AM
Advance Search
latest
Home Editorial

PM's four-point proposal to tackle climate change

Published : Friday, 9 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 99

PM's four-point proposal to tackle climate change

PM's four-point proposal to tackle climate change

At a virtual event titled, "Midnight Survival Deadline for the Climate", Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina called for ensuring 100 billion dollar for developing countries to tackle climate change impacts linked to mitigation, adaptation and disaster response recovery. The UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, Global Centre on Adaptation (GCA) Chair Ban Ki-moon, and heads of state and government of the CVF countries also participated in the event.

However, in order to establish climate justice, PM has placed a four-point proposal to save the planet from the adverse impacts of climate change through "robust international partnership". In her first point she said, proper implementation of the Paris Agreement is the only way to slow down the current rate of damage caused by climate change.

In the second point, she emphasized on the idea of climate justice which must be established for the sake of climate and the planet, and thus we need to substantially increase our ambitions.

The premier, in her third point said that more vigorous provision of finance must be ensured by the major economies, Multilateral Development Bank (MDBs), and International Financial Institutions (IFIs) along with access to technology.

And lastly, in her fourth point she said that we must take bold actions to address and mainstream the issue of loss and damage. Moreover, she also said that her government has decided to launch a programme to develop a national "Mujib Climate Prosperity Plan" to help mobilise resources for the implementation of a new pathway to secure the future of the people.

Not to mention, in our war against nature, we will only lose. All our measures manifest that we are consciously destroying the very support systems that are keeping us alive. Therefore, the time to take action to save the planet is not tomorrow, but today.





Here, one important point needs to be noted, Climate Vulnerable Forum (CVF) countries take the brunt despite their insignificant contribution to the global carbon emission, whereas, the developed countries remain in safe zone. On that note, Bangladesh is honoured to be chosen to lead the Climate Vulnerable Forum for the second time. Previously we have also shown our capabilities towards combating climate change and earned the title as the "best teacher for climate adaptation"

Hopefully we will continue our commitment towards combating anthropogenic disaster. We are confident that our PM's four points - proposal will be considered seriously by other leaders of the forum. Collective approach based on sincere promises is a must to tackle the growing challenges posed by climate change.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
PM's four-point proposal to tackle climate change
Rampant dumping of medical waste must be stopped
Repeated rape incidents tarnish government image
China seeks strategic relations with Bangladesh
Protecting our forests is a constitutional responsibility
PM's call to boost storage capacity of water bodies
Ensure fair recruitment in technical education sector
A step forward in pursuing economic diplomacy


Latest News
Minor boy run over by truck
Messi penalty gives Argentina winning start over Ecuador
Trump can do public events Saturday: White House doctor
India propelled toward more infections than US
13 arrested in plot to kidnap Michigan governor
Sheikh Md Zaminur Rahman joins Janata Bank Ltd as DMD
Joint forces launch combing operation at Kutupalong Rohingya camp
Covid-positive Trump says ‘no’ to virtual debate
BNP leaders should resign for failing in movements, polls: Quader
Three-team 50-over tournament named BCB President's Cup
Most Read News
AM Amin Uddin appointed as Attorney General
35 die of C-19, 1,520 new cases in 24-hr
Rape amid pandemic: A double whammy
Covid-positive Trump says ‘no’ to virtual debate
BNP leaders should resign for failing in movements, polls: Quader
Joint forces launch combing operation at Kutupalong Rohingya camp
Sheikh Md Zaminur Rahman joins Janata Bank Ltd as DMD
'Law introducing death penalty for rape to be placed in cabinet'
Robbers shoot young singer dead in front of father
Noakhali woman assault: Kalam among 2 held
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft