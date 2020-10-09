

PM's four-point proposal to tackle climate change



However, in order to establish climate justice, PM has placed a four-point proposal to save the planet from the adverse impacts of climate change through "robust international partnership". In her first point she said, proper implementation of the Paris Agreement is the only way to slow down the current rate of damage caused by climate change.



In the second point, she emphasized on the idea of climate justice which must be established for the sake of climate and the planet, and thus we need to substantially increase our ambitions.



The premier, in her third point said that more vigorous provision of finance must be ensured by the major economies, Multilateral Development Bank (MDBs), and International Financial Institutions (IFIs) along with access to technology.



And lastly, in her fourth point she said that we must take bold actions to address and mainstream the issue of loss and damage. Moreover, she also said that her government has decided to launch a programme to develop a national "Mujib Climate Prosperity Plan" to help mobilise resources for the implementation of a new pathway to secure the future of the people.



Not to mention, in our war against nature, we will only lose. All our measures manifest that we are consciously destroying the very support systems that are keeping us alive. Therefore, the time to take action to save the planet is not tomorrow, but today.











Here, one important point needs to be noted, Climate Vulnerable Forum (CVF) countries take the brunt despite their insignificant contribution to the global carbon emission, whereas, the developed countries remain in safe zone. On that note, Bangladesh is honoured to be chosen to lead the Climate Vulnerable Forum for the second time. Previously we have also shown our capabilities towards combating climate change and earned the title as the "best teacher for climate adaptation"



