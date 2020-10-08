BD, US to cooperate to overcome C-19 economic disruptions





As part of the cooperation, Bangladesh and the USA are likely to hold a senior level conversation to discuss telecommunications security as they move towards further expanding 4G connectivity and developing 5G networks and services, according to the US Embassy.

The joint statement was issued by the two governments after a high-level virtual meeting, co-chaired by US Under Secretary of State for Economic Growth, Energy, and the Environment, Keith Krach and Bangladesh Prime Minister's Adviser for Private Industry and Investment Salman F Rahman, MP, on September 30.

In that meeting, participants urged the nations to arrange talks and appreciated the technical assistance provided to Bangladesh on laws and policies related to these matters by the US Department of Commerce's Commercial Law Development Program (CLDP).

The two states underlined the need for strengthening bilateral cooperation while sharing the common vision of a free, open, inclusive, peaceful and secure Indo-Pacific region.

These were reflected in a joint statement regarding the vision for advancing the US-Bangladesh Economic partnership, published by US Department of State, which was send out by the US Embassy on Tuesday.

The US is Bangladesh's single largest export destination, 97 per cent of the goods originating from Bangladesh enjoy duty-free benefits in the US markets as per the decision taken by the World Trade Organization (WTO) in 2005.

According to official figures, the two-way Bangladesh-US trade volume in 2019 was around US$9 billion, an amount which was doubled in 10 years. It observed that the US-Bangladesh Economic Partnership is important to facilitate sustainable supply chains and generate more employment to further strengthen ties between the two friendly countries.

During the meeting, both sides discussed wide range of issues regarding bilateral cooperation on investment, energy, digital policy, blue economy, connectivity and public health for building a strong economic partnership and trade ties between the two countries, it said.

Focusing on investment issues, Bangladesh side said that it would welcome investment from US firms in its Economic Zones as a discussion in the Trade and Investment Cooperation Forum Agreement (TICFA) Council Meetings between the two governments, it said.

The Bangladesh side indicated that US investment and technology in its agro-processing sector, agricultural trade and jute sectors could be beneficial as it could promote food security in its post-Covid-19 recovery strategy.

Meanwhile, the USA side focused on energy issue. The meeting discussed exploring the possibility of establishment of an energy sector dialogue to facilitate commercial engagement with US energy companies, increase the possible use of US products and services.









The US Department of Commerce announced the creation of the US-Bangladesh Energy Industry Working Group as part of the Asia EDGE Energy Industry Working Group Network.

They encouraged both the governments to have a senior level conversation regarding sharing information on telecommunications security as they move towards further expanding 4G connectivity and developing 5G networks and services, it reads.

The Bangladesh side expressed optimism that the continued positive engagement between the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh (CAAB) would help Dhaka's efforts regain Category 1 status, which would signify an important milestone in the process for Biman Bangladesh Airlines to resume non-stop services to the United States.

Recognizing Bangladesh's efforts, USTDA announced a reverse trade mission that will bring a delegation of public and private sector Bangladeshi officials to the United States in 2021 to explore US best practices and advanced technologies for dredging in view to improve Bangladesh's inland waterways management, it said. Bangladesh and the USA have expressed willingness to work together to increase bilateral cooperation to overcome the global economic disruptions caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.As part of the cooperation, Bangladesh and the USA are likely to hold a senior level conversation to discuss telecommunications security as they move towards further expanding 4G connectivity and developing 5G networks and services, according to the US Embassy.The joint statement was issued by the two governments after a high-level virtual meeting, co-chaired by US Under Secretary of State for Economic Growth, Energy, and the Environment, Keith Krach and Bangladesh Prime Minister's Adviser for Private Industry and Investment Salman F Rahman, MP, on September 30.In that meeting, participants urged the nations to arrange talks and appreciated the technical assistance provided to Bangladesh on laws and policies related to these matters by the US Department of Commerce's Commercial Law Development Program (CLDP).The two states underlined the need for strengthening bilateral cooperation while sharing the common vision of a free, open, inclusive, peaceful and secure Indo-Pacific region.These were reflected in a joint statement regarding the vision for advancing the US-Bangladesh Economic partnership, published by US Department of State, which was send out by the US Embassy on Tuesday.The US is Bangladesh's single largest export destination, 97 per cent of the goods originating from Bangladesh enjoy duty-free benefits in the US markets as per the decision taken by the World Trade Organization (WTO) in 2005.According to official figures, the two-way Bangladesh-US trade volume in 2019 was around US$9 billion, an amount which was doubled in 10 years. It observed that the US-Bangladesh Economic Partnership is important to facilitate sustainable supply chains and generate more employment to further strengthen ties between the two friendly countries.During the meeting, both sides discussed wide range of issues regarding bilateral cooperation on investment, energy, digital policy, blue economy, connectivity and public health for building a strong economic partnership and trade ties between the two countries, it said.Focusing on investment issues, Bangladesh side said that it would welcome investment from US firms in its Economic Zones as a discussion in the Trade and Investment Cooperation Forum Agreement (TICFA) Council Meetings between the two governments, it said.The Bangladesh side indicated that US investment and technology in its agro-processing sector, agricultural trade and jute sectors could be beneficial as it could promote food security in its post-Covid-19 recovery strategy.Meanwhile, the USA side focused on energy issue. The meeting discussed exploring the possibility of establishment of an energy sector dialogue to facilitate commercial engagement with US energy companies, increase the possible use of US products and services.The US Department of Commerce announced the creation of the US-Bangladesh Energy Industry Working Group as part of the Asia EDGE Energy Industry Working Group Network.They encouraged both the governments to have a senior level conversation regarding sharing information on telecommunications security as they move towards further expanding 4G connectivity and developing 5G networks and services, it reads.The Bangladesh side expressed optimism that the continued positive engagement between the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh (CAAB) would help Dhaka's efforts regain Category 1 status, which would signify an important milestone in the process for Biman Bangladesh Airlines to resume non-stop services to the United States.Recognizing Bangladesh's efforts, USTDA announced a reverse trade mission that will bring a delegation of public and private sector Bangladeshi officials to the United States in 2021 to explore US best practices and advanced technologies for dredging in view to improve Bangladesh's inland waterways management, it said.