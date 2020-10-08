35 die of C-19, 1,520 new cases in 24-hr





The total number of deaths has now reached 5,440 and the death rate

stands at 1.46 percent.

A total of 1,520 new infections were recorded during the period, taking the total number of virus cases to 3,73,151, the release said.

The current positivity rate is 11.66 percent, while the total positivity rate stands at 18.41 percent.

As many as 1,798 Covid-19 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours. The total number of recoveries stands at 2,86,631, and the recovery rate at 76.81 percent.

Among the 35 deceased, 25 were male and 10 female, while one was under 10 years old, one between 11-20, one within 21-30, two between 41-50, eight within 51-60 and 22 were above 60 years old, the release added.

Bangladesh is currently 16th in the list of worst affected countries in the world in terms of the number of cases.

The position is one step behind Iraq and one step ahead of Saudi Arabia, according to worldometer.info.





























