Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 8 October, 2020, 5:17 AM
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

35 die of C-19, 1,520 new cases in 24-hr

Published : Thursday, 8 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 87
Staff Correspondent

Thirty-five more people died of Covid-19 across the country during last 24 hours until 8:00am on Wednesday, according to a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
The total number of deaths has now reached 5,440 and the death rate
stands at 1.46 percent.
A total of 1,520 new infections were recorded during the period, taking the total number of virus cases to 3,73,151, the release said.
The current positivity rate is 11.66 percent, while the total positivity rate stands at 18.41 percent.
As many as 1,798 Covid-19 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours. The total number of recoveries stands at 2,86,631, and the recovery rate at 76.81 percent.
Among the 35 deceased, 25 were male and 10 female, while one was under 10 years old, one between 11-20, one within 21-30, two between 41-50, eight within 51-60 and 22 were above 60 years old, the release added.
Bangladesh is currently 16th in the list of worst affected countries in the world in terms of the number of cases.
The position is one step behind Iraq and one step ahead of Saudi Arabia, according to worldometer.info.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BD, US to cooperate to overcome C-19 economic disruptions
35 die of C-19, 1,520 new cases in 24-hr
Corona causes labour market crunch
Biden opposes to debate if Trump still has Covid-19
KSA extends visa for BD expats till Oct 30
Women now unsafe: BNP
March 7 now National Historic Day
No HSC, equivalent exams this year


Latest News
T-Rex fossil sells for record-breaking $31.8 mn
Barca start process to reduce salaries due to COVID-19 losses
Govt to raise maximum punishment for rape to death sentence
Virus crisis grips British universities
'Army for Trump' readies poll-watching operation
Japan plans to invest in Bangladesh in bigger way: JETRO
BNP trying to politicise incidents of repression on women: Hasan
Rail bridge over Karnaphuli river to be built next year: Minister
Ensure $100b for developing nations a year to combat climate change: PM
Australian women equal men’s ODI record
Most Read News
HSC exams cancelled, results based on JSC, SSC performances
Minister Dipu Moni to brief media on HSC exams afternoon
Two killed in Rohingay camp clash are Bangladeshis
Dejection of Humanity
Man arrested for raping daughter
1,499 new virus cases, 30 more deaths in a day
Protest against rape sparks in Shahbagh
35 more die from COVID-19 in 24 hrs
Govt to raise maximum punishment for rape to death sentence
Ten burnt as gas line explodes in Old Dhaka
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft