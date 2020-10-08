Video
Corona causes labour market crunch

Published : Thursday, 8 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 76
Mizanur Rahman

Labour markets at home and abroad are still under the grip of panic with coronavirus wreaking havoc on the country's economy.
Over six months people have been grappling with unemployment with many industries remaining shut for months and others running on limited scale.
The country has now a total of 26 lakh unemployed people and the ratio is increasing gradually due to Covid-19 outbreak.
An industry insider said around 450 readymade garment factories in the country have remained closed for the last six months as the global buyers halted placing work orders due to the coronavirus outbreak.
Garment sector leaders said production in 348 member factories of the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association and 71 factories registered with the Bangladesh Knitwear Manufacturers and Exporters Association had remained suspended since the last week of March.   Of the 450 factories, nearly one hundred units went for permanent closure and the rest are waiting for work orders to resume production, the leaders of BGMEA and BKMEA said.
According to the BGMEA officials, of the 348 member factories of the trade body, 268 factories were closed temporarily due to lack of work orders and the rest 110 were closed permanently.
Of the 348 factories, 91 are located in Gazipur, 79 at Ashulia in Dhaka, 70 in Narayanganj, 67 in Chattogram and 60 units are located in the Dhaka city.
Around one lakh garment workers have lost their jobs since March after coronavirus infection in the country.
However, the workers' organizations have claimed that this number is much higher. At least 60 percent of the workers who lost their jobs have returned to their villages.
Nazneen Ahmed, senior research fellow of the Bangladesh Institute of Development Studies (BIDS) said, "First of all, the problem of unemployment is nothing new for us. However, this problem has become more acute due to coronavirus."
She said loans have to be given in small clusters. The economy is now at an alarming level. For this, people have to be given the opportunity to work in any way.
Zahid Hossain, former chief economist of the World Bank in Dhaka office said the impact of Covid-19 on the job market will have to be felt for a long time.
The challenge is a bit more for a developing country including Bangladesh as the resources is very small. As a result, job opportunities are limited. The return of many of those who worked abroad is also putting a huge strain on the local economy.
Moshiur Rahman worked as the showroom manager of a top electronics company in the country. He was laid off during the March-April and May public holidays.
After being unemployed for more than five months, he joined a coffee marketing company last month.
He said, "I had to join a new job at almost half the salary I used to draw."
South Asian Network on Economic Modeling (SANEM) recently published a report on unemployment. It said around 60 lakh people became jobless in various sectors due to low production and supply chain disruption.
The experts, however, fear the figure might increase if the current situation continues.
They mentioned that out of the 60 lakh job losses, 50 percent were in the cottage industries, 25 percent in small industries, 20 percent in medium and large industries and 5 percent in other sectors.




According to the Expatriate Welfare and Overseas Employment Ministry sources, 85,790 expatriate workers from 26 countries returned to the country in the five months from April 1 to August 28, including 5,656 women.
A total of 26,656 returned from the UAE and 16,317 returned from Saudi Arabia. Most of them have returned home unemployed due to coronavirus infection.


