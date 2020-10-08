Biden opposes to debate if Trump still has Covid-19





"I'm looking forward to being able to debate him, but I just hope all the protocols are followed," Biden, 77, told reporters as he returned from a speech near the Civil War battlefield site in Gettysburg.

"It's a very serious problem, so I will be guided by... what the docs say is the right thing to do," Biden said. Trump has given no

indication he would bow out due to his health, saying in a tweet that he is "looking forward" to the next debate.

Trump, 74, announced early Friday -- two days after his first debate with Biden in Cleveland -- that he had tested positive for the virus. The men are scheduled to square off again on October 15, but Biden said: "If he still has COVID, we shouldn't have a debate."

"The forces of darkness, the forces of division, the forces of yesterday are pulling us apart, holding us down and holding us back," Biden said at the hallowed Pennsylvania grounds where Abraham Lincoln's Union forces won a decisive victory over Confederate troops in 1863. "We can end this era of division, we can end the hate and the fear. We can be what we are at our best -- the United States of America," he said.





















