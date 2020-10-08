Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 8 October, 2020, 5:17 AM
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Biden opposes to debate if Trump still has Covid-19

Published : Thursday, 8 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 76

HAGERSTOWN, Oct 7: Democrat Joe Biden said Tuesday he would be opposed to debating Donald Trump next week as scheduled if the US president is still sick with Covid-19, saying he would want to follow health guidelines.
"I'm looking forward to being able to debate him, but I just hope all the protocols are followed," Biden, 77, told reporters as he returned from a speech near the Civil War battlefield site in Gettysburg.
"It's a very serious problem, so I will be guided by... what the docs say is the right thing to do," Biden said. Trump has given no
indication he would bow out due to his health, saying in a tweet that he is "looking forward" to the next debate.
Trump, 74, announced early Friday -- two days after his first debate with Biden in Cleveland -- that he had tested positive for the virus.  The men are scheduled to square off again on October 15, but Biden said: "If he still has COVID, we shouldn't have a debate."
"The forces of darkness, the forces of division, the forces of yesterday are pulling us apart, holding us down and holding us back," Biden said at the hallowed Pennsylvania grounds where Abraham Lincoln's Union forces won a decisive victory over Confederate troops in 1863. "We can end this era of division, we can end the hate and the fear. We can be what we are at our best -- the United States of America," he said.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BD, US to cooperate to overcome C-19 economic disruptions
35 die of C-19, 1,520 new cases in 24-hr
Corona causes labour market crunch
Biden opposes to debate if Trump still has Covid-19
KSA extends visa for BD expats till Oct 30
Women now unsafe: BNP
March 7 now National Historic Day
No HSC, equivalent exams this year


Latest News
T-Rex fossil sells for record-breaking $31.8 mn
Barca start process to reduce salaries due to COVID-19 losses
Govt to raise maximum punishment for rape to death sentence
Virus crisis grips British universities
'Army for Trump' readies poll-watching operation
Japan plans to invest in Bangladesh in bigger way: JETRO
BNP trying to politicise incidents of repression on women: Hasan
Rail bridge over Karnaphuli river to be built next year: Minister
Ensure $100b for developing nations a year to combat climate change: PM
Australian women equal men’s ODI record
Most Read News
HSC exams cancelled, results based on JSC, SSC performances
Minister Dipu Moni to brief media on HSC exams afternoon
Two killed in Rohingay camp clash are Bangladeshis
Dejection of Humanity
Man arrested for raping daughter
1,499 new virus cases, 30 more deaths in a day
Protest against rape sparks in Shahbagh
35 more die from COVID-19 in 24 hrs
Govt to raise maximum punishment for rape to death sentence
Ten burnt as gas line explodes in Old Dhaka
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft