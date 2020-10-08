Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 8 October, 2020, 5:17 AM
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

KSA extends visa for BD expats till Oct 30

Published : Thursday, 8 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 50
Diplomatic Correspondent

The Saudi government has extended the validity of visa and 'Iqama' (valid work permit) for Bangladeshi expatriate workers until October 30, Foreign Minister Dr AKM Momen said on Wednesday evening.
Earlier, the foreign minister had a meeting with the ambassadors of Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Kuwait and told the media that the three countries would extend visas for Bangladeshis.
"Good news, Saudi government has extended the validity of visa and 'Iqama' (valid work permit) for our expatriate workers till October 30," the Foreign Minister said.
"The expatriates do not show their anxiety now. There is nothing to be worried about. Their visas will be extended," he added.
In September, the foreign minister once again requested the Saudi government to extend the tenure of 'Iqama' (valid work permit) and visa for Bangladeshi expatriates for three more months so that the workers can return to the kingdom.
Bangladesh embassy in Saudi Arabia has given a letter to the Saudi foreign ministry in this regard.
Bangladesh requested that the period for an 'Iqama' or visa be extended by three   months, depending on the need of Bangladeshi citizens.
The Saudi government has so far extended the validity of Iqama for the stranded Bangladeshis thrice following the global Covid-19 pandemic. The latest dateline expired on September 30.
Meanwhile, Saudi Arabian Airlines resumed its regular flight operations from Dhaka and Biman Bangladesh Airlines has also resumed Saudi-bound flights from Wednesday. At least 30,000 Bangladeshi expatriate workers are waiting to return to their workplaces in Saudi Arabia.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BD, US to cooperate to overcome C-19 economic disruptions
35 die of C-19, 1,520 new cases in 24-hr
Corona causes labour market crunch
Biden opposes to debate if Trump still has Covid-19
KSA extends visa for BD expats till Oct 30
Women now unsafe: BNP
March 7 now National Historic Day
No HSC, equivalent exams this year


Latest News
T-Rex fossil sells for record-breaking $31.8 mn
Barca start process to reduce salaries due to COVID-19 losses
Govt to raise maximum punishment for rape to death sentence
Virus crisis grips British universities
'Army for Trump' readies poll-watching operation
Japan plans to invest in Bangladesh in bigger way: JETRO
BNP trying to politicise incidents of repression on women: Hasan
Rail bridge over Karnaphuli river to be built next year: Minister
Ensure $100b for developing nations a year to combat climate change: PM
Australian women equal men’s ODI record
Most Read News
HSC exams cancelled, results based on JSC, SSC performances
Minister Dipu Moni to brief media on HSC exams afternoon
Two killed in Rohingay camp clash are Bangladeshis
Dejection of Humanity
Man arrested for raping daughter
1,499 new virus cases, 30 more deaths in a day
Protest against rape sparks in Shahbagh
35 more die from COVID-19 in 24 hrs
Govt to raise maximum punishment for rape to death sentence
Ten burnt as gas line explodes in Old Dhaka
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft