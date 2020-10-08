KSA extends visa for BD expats till Oct 30





Earlier, the foreign minister had a meeting with the ambassadors of Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Kuwait and told the media that the three countries would extend visas for Bangladeshis.

"Good news, Saudi government has extended the validity of visa and 'Iqama' (valid work permit) for our expatriate workers till October 30," the Foreign Minister said.

"The expatriates do not show their anxiety now. There is nothing to be worried about. Their visas will be extended," he added.

In September, the foreign minister once again requested the Saudi government to extend the tenure of 'Iqama' (valid work permit) and visa for Bangladeshi expatriates for three more months so that the workers can return to the kingdom.

Bangladesh embassy in Saudi Arabia has given a letter to the Saudi foreign ministry in this regard.

Bangladesh requested that the period for an 'Iqama' or visa be extended by three months, depending on the need of Bangladeshi citizens.

The Saudi government has so far extended the validity of Iqama for the stranded Bangladeshis thrice following the global Covid-19 pandemic. The latest dateline expired on September 30.

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabian Airlines resumed its regular flight operations from Dhaka and Biman Bangladesh Airlines has also resumed Saudi-bound flights from Wednesday. At least 30,000 Bangladeshi expatriate workers are waiting to return to their workplaces in Saudi Arabia.















