Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 8 October, 2020, 5:17 AM
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Women now unsafe: BNP

Published : Thursday, 8 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 50

BNP on Wednesday alleged that the womenfolk in Bangladesh has become very helpless and deeply worried over their security due to the recent spate of rape and sexual harassment "by ruling party men".
Speaking at a human-chain programme, BNP Secretary General called upon the government to quit shouldering the responsibility for widespread plundering, repression on women and misdeeds by Awami League leaders and activists.
"I think the terrible, tragic and disgusting incident in Noakhali's Begumganj has shaken not only the entire nation but also the entire world. Sexual violence against women and repression on them has become order of the day over the last few months with the backing of the current illegal regime," Fakhrul said.
He said, "The economy is on the verge of collapse alongside the serious deterioration in law and order. Now people have no security of their lives and property. Our mothers and sisters have become extremely helpless and they're seriously worried about their security at every moment."
The BNP leader said the government has taken the  country to such a dire situation that its existence is now at stake. "It happened since this government is
not elected with people's votes and it came to power without people's mandate. They usurped power by resorting to vote robbery at the dead of night."
BNP's Dhaka south and north city units jointly arranged the programme in front of the Jatiya Press Club, protesting the rise in violence against women, including rape, across the country.
Fakhrul said the people of the entire country have now burst into anger protesting the violence against women and the government's misdeeds. "We would like to clearly say that the current government has lost its all legitimacy to cling to power."
Referring to Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader's recent comment that the government cannot avoid the responsibility for the surge in rape incidents, he said his ruling party counterpart apparently "admitted that they're abetting the incidents of rape, looting, torture and oppression."
"So, we urge you to step down immediately and take steps for establishing a government of people by holding a credible election under a neutral government and the impartial Election Commission, or else, people will force you to quit."
He said the rape and sexual harassment of women have taken such a serious turn that BNP and other political parties cannot remain silent and sit idle. "We all should unite and protest irrespective of religion, caste and creed against all these injustices, adultery, and unfair acts, and remove the monstrous regime. Let's move forward and achieve that goal."
Fakhrul said their party leaders and activists will form human chains and hold protest rallies in all districts across the country on Thursday protesting the violence against women.
BNP standing committee member Khandaker Mosahrraf Hossain, Gayeshwar Chandra Roy, joint secretaries general Syed Moazzem Hossain Alal and Khairul Kabir Khokon and Habibunnabi Khan Sohel, among others, spoke at the programme.   -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BD, US to cooperate to overcome C-19 economic disruptions
35 die of C-19, 1,520 new cases in 24-hr
Corona causes labour market crunch
Biden opposes to debate if Trump still has Covid-19
KSA extends visa for BD expats till Oct 30
Women now unsafe: BNP
March 7 now National Historic Day
No HSC, equivalent exams this year


Latest News
T-Rex fossil sells for record-breaking $31.8 mn
Barca start process to reduce salaries due to COVID-19 losses
Govt to raise maximum punishment for rape to death sentence
Virus crisis grips British universities
'Army for Trump' readies poll-watching operation
Japan plans to invest in Bangladesh in bigger way: JETRO
BNP trying to politicise incidents of repression on women: Hasan
Rail bridge over Karnaphuli river to be built next year: Minister
Ensure $100b for developing nations a year to combat climate change: PM
Australian women equal men’s ODI record
Most Read News
HSC exams cancelled, results based on JSC, SSC performances
Minister Dipu Moni to brief media on HSC exams afternoon
Two killed in Rohingay camp clash are Bangladeshis
Dejection of Humanity
Man arrested for raping daughter
1,499 new virus cases, 30 more deaths in a day
Protest against rape sparks in Shahbagh
35 more die from COVID-19 in 24 hrs
Govt to raise maximum punishment for rape to death sentence
Ten burnt as gas line explodes in Old Dhaka
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft