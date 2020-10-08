March 7 now National Historic Day





The Cabinet on Monday gave its nod in principle to the proposal of declaring March 7, 1971, the day of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's historic speech as a "Historic Day".The approval was given in the regular weekly Cabinet meeting held in the Cabinet conference room at Secretariat with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in the chair. The PM joined the virtual meeting from her official residence Ganobhaban while Cabinet membersand secretaries connected from the Secretariat through videoconferencing.While briefing after the meeting, Cabinet Secretary Khandaker Anwarul Islam said, "Everybody knows that the day is historic one. The Father of the Nation's speech at Suhrawardy Udyan on 7 March 1971 is the main motivation of the War of Liberation and country's Independence."In the light of the instructions of the March 7 speech, he mentioned that people of all walks of life spontaneously got involved in the Liberation War.Referring to global significance of the day, he said it also has international significance as the UNESCO has included this speech in the 'Memory of the World Registrar'.About the proposal of the Cabinet, raised by the Cultural Affairs Ministry, Khandker Anwarul Islam said it will be possible to implement the effort to establish the history of the Liberation War for all, including the new generation."All the ministries, departments, offices, agencies will celebrate and implement this day through their respective programmes. There will be no holiday on this day. The cabinet department will be included in the 'A' category," he added.