No HSC, equivalent exams this year





She made the announcement at a virtual press conference on different issues relating to the education sector.

The HSC and equivalent examinations were scheduled to begin on April 1, but the government was forced to postpone it on March 22 in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. Dipu Moni said an alternative method of evaluation will be used this time.

"The HSC results will be evaluated based on the students' JSC and SSC results," she said. "The results will be readied by December."

All educational institutions were closed on March 16 to prevent the spread of coronavirus infections. The closure was extended until October 31 as there has been no marked improvement in the situation.

Besides, there will be no Primary Education Completion (PEC) and its equivalent Ebtedayee examinations for 2020 and the students will be promoted to the next class through class assessment instead.

Dipu Moni on September 30 said they are making plans considering various alternatives since experts have warned about the possible second wave of coronavirus attacks during winter.





















