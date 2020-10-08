Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 8 October, 2020, 5:16 AM
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Easy access to porn sites blamed for rise in rape  

Published : Thursday, 8 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 45
Banani Mallick

The increasing number of rape incidents and other forms of violence against women in recent times are attributed to easy access to sexually appealing web pages.
Mostly young people are spending more time on such pages as most of the educational institutes are closed due to Covid-19 pandemic across the country.
Various research reports suggest that pornography addiction is on the rise among students and this trend is leading them to perversion and sex crimes.
Many sociologists, psychologists and academics made various porno sites responsible for such pervasion like raping an elderly woman and a 12-year-old physically challenged girl by an eighty-year-old man.
Professor Dr Muhammad Yeahia Akhter, Department of Political Science, University of Chittagong, said people are not going outside of their houses without urgent need amid Covid-19 pandemic.
And as a result of being at homes, they, especially youths, are spending more time on social media and pornography sites leading them to commit sexual offences.
 "Many of them go to bed at dawn and wake up very late. Parents do not care what they do with their smartphones at night. Such freedom sometimes drives them to spend more time on watching pornography," he said.
Echoing Professor Yeahia Akhter, Professor Sadeka Halim, Dean, faculty of Social Science, University of Dhaka, said before the pandemic of Covid-19, the number of laptops and smartphones owned by teenagers   was very limited.
But since corona outbreak people, especially the students began to buy those devices in large quantity to take part in online classes and a good number of them are now using their devices to watch pornography.
She suggested immediate closure of those porno sites. Besides, the proper implementation of the Pornography Act and Information Technology Act along with the Digital Security Act should be ensured so that the perpetrators are brought to justice.
Khushi Kabir, Coordinator of Nijera Kori, said, "We have shockingly observed that the government has failed to halt various pornographic sites which prompt violence against women by using the Digital Security Law. The government is rather busy with arresting those raising voices against corruptions."


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BD, US to cooperate to overcome C-19 economic disruptions
35 die of C-19, 1,520 new cases in 24-hr
Corona causes labour market crunch
Biden opposes to debate if Trump still has Covid-19
KSA extends visa for BD expats till Oct 30
Women now unsafe: BNP
March 7 now National Historic Day
No HSC, equivalent exams this year


Latest News
T-Rex fossil sells for record-breaking $31.8 mn
Barca start process to reduce salaries due to COVID-19 losses
Govt to raise maximum punishment for rape to death sentence
Virus crisis grips British universities
'Army for Trump' readies poll-watching operation
Japan plans to invest in Bangladesh in bigger way: JETRO
BNP trying to politicise incidents of repression on women: Hasan
Rail bridge over Karnaphuli river to be built next year: Minister
Ensure $100b for developing nations a year to combat climate change: PM
Australian women equal men’s ODI record
Most Read News
HSC exams cancelled, results based on JSC, SSC performances
Minister Dipu Moni to brief media on HSC exams afternoon
Two killed in Rohingay camp clash are Bangladeshis
Dejection of Humanity
Man arrested for raping daughter
1,499 new virus cases, 30 more deaths in a day
Protest against rape sparks in Shahbagh
35 more die from COVID-19 in 24 hrs
Govt to raise maximum punishment for rape to death sentence
Ten burnt as gas line explodes in Old Dhaka
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft