Easy access to porn sites blamed for rise in rape  





Mostly young people are spending more time on such pages as most of the educational institutes are closed due to Covid-19 pandemic across the country.

Various research reports suggest that pornography addiction is on the rise among students and this trend is leading them to perversion and sex crimes.

Many sociologists, psychologists and academics made various porno sites responsible for such pervasion like raping an elderly woman and a 12-year-old physically challenged girl by an eighty-year-old man.

Professor Dr Muhammad Yeahia Akhter, Department of Political Science, University of Chittagong, said people are not going outside of their houses without urgent need amid Covid-19 pandemic.

And as a result of being at homes, they, especially youths, are spending more time on social media and pornography sites leading them to commit sexual offences.

"Many of them go to bed at dawn and wake up very late. Parents do not care what they do with their smartphones at night. Such freedom sometimes drives them to spend more time on watching pornography," he said.

Echoing Professor Yeahia Akhter, Professor Sadeka Halim, Dean, faculty of Social Science, University of Dhaka, said before the pandemic of Covid-19, the number of laptops and smartphones owned by teenagers was very limited.

But since corona outbreak people, especially the students began to buy those devices in large quantity to take part in online classes and a good number of them are now using their devices to watch pornography.

She suggested immediate closure of those porno sites. Besides, the proper implementation of the Pornography Act and Information Technology Act along with the Digital Security Act should be ensured so that the perpetrators are brought to justice.

Khushi Kabir, Coordinator of Nijera Kori, said, "We have shockingly observed that the government has failed to halt various pornographic sites which prompt violence against women by using the Digital Security Law. The government is rather busy with arresting those raising voices against corruptions."

















