Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 8 October, 2020, 5:16 AM
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

UN condemns rape incidents

Recommends reform of criminal justice system

Published : Thursday, 8 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 43
Diplomatic Correspondent

Expressing 'serious concerns' over the increasing violence against women in Bangladesh the United Nations (UN) on Wednesday recommended an urgent reform of the criminal justice system of the country to support and protect victims and witnesses of violence against women cases.
"United Nations (UN) expresses serious concerns over the increasing violence against women in Bangladesh. These are
heinous crimes and grave violations of human rights. One rape is one too many," said the UN in a statement on Wednesday in the wake of recent rape cases.
The case of the woman from Noakhali that was circulated through social media has yet again underlined the state of social, behavioural and structural misogyny that exist, said the UN through its Bangladesh office.
UN Resident Coordinator in Dhaka Mia Seppo tweeted the statement.  
"While UN stands with the public and civil society groups in calling for justice, we recognize that these are not isolated incidents. We promote a systematic approach to strengthen protection of women's rights," the statement reads. 
The UN said they stand ready to support the government to undertake a comprehensive review of the handling of rape cases and violence against women and children, to improve and create a gender-responsive justice system.
"Global statistics are alarming. They affirm that violence against women is the most pervasive, yet least punished, of all crimes. This must stop," said the UN.
Further, the UN said, there must be transparency and accountability in reporting on how the numerous laws and actions plans to protect women and girls are being implemented.
The UN continues to work hand in hand with all partners to reinforce a systematic approach to address gender discriminatory social norms and toxic masculinity through prevention programmes and build a society where women and girls are free, safe and can thrive.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BD, US to cooperate to overcome C-19 economic disruptions
35 die of C-19, 1,520 new cases in 24-hr
Corona causes labour market crunch
Biden opposes to debate if Trump still has Covid-19
KSA extends visa for BD expats till Oct 30
Women now unsafe: BNP
March 7 now National Historic Day
No HSC, equivalent exams this year


Latest News
T-Rex fossil sells for record-breaking $31.8 mn
Barca start process to reduce salaries due to COVID-19 losses
Govt to raise maximum punishment for rape to death sentence
Virus crisis grips British universities
'Army for Trump' readies poll-watching operation
Japan plans to invest in Bangladesh in bigger way: JETRO
BNP trying to politicise incidents of repression on women: Hasan
Rail bridge over Karnaphuli river to be built next year: Minister
Ensure $100b for developing nations a year to combat climate change: PM
Australian women equal men’s ODI record
Most Read News
HSC exams cancelled, results based on JSC, SSC performances
Minister Dipu Moni to brief media on HSC exams afternoon
Two killed in Rohingay camp clash are Bangladeshis
Dejection of Humanity
Man arrested for raping daughter
1,499 new virus cases, 30 more deaths in a day
Protest against rape sparks in Shahbagh
35 more die from COVID-19 in 24 hrs
Govt to raise maximum punishment for rape to death sentence
Ten burnt as gas line explodes in Old Dhaka
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft