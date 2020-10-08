Cabinet clears draft law on iodised salt



PM unveils Braille version of the Father of the Nation’s book ‘Unfinished Memoirs’ at the Cabinet meeting. PHOTO: PID

The approval was given at the regular weekly Cabinet meeting at the Secretariat with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in the chair. The Prime

Minister joined the meeting virtually from her official residence Ganobhaban while her Cabinet colleagues and secretaries got connected from the Secretariat through a videoconferencing.

At a briefing after the meeting at Secretariat, Cabinet Secretary Khandaker Anwarul Islam told that under Section 42 of the draft law on iodized salt, the persons who will be found breaching the law will be punished for a minimum of one year to maximum three years of imprisonment and fine of a minimum of Tk 50,000 to a maximum of Tk 15 lakh or both.

"There will be a 14-member National Salt Committee, where the Industries Secretary will act as president and the chairman of the Bangladesh Small and Cottage Industry Corporation (BSCIC) will act as member secretary to supervise all activities under the Iodized Salt Act, 2020," he said.

In the proposed laws, he said, there are 13 chapters and 51 sections where the National Salt Committee is empowered to supervise and monitor the production of salt, its processing, refining, iodizing, importing, hoarding and making wholesale supply and management.

All the traders would have to take licence under the law for doing salt business. If any person does salt business without registration it will be considered an offence.

The government has drafted the law with the aim to make it mandatory for all edible salt to be iodized for ensuring use of iodized salt in producing food items for human and animals and to bring the salt sector under proper management, he said.

The Cabinet was also informed about the target of the government about the 'Vision-2041 Implementation: Bangladesh Perspective Plan 2021 and 2041,' where a draft proposal was set with the four baselines - good governance, democratisation, decentralisation and skill development.

He said, "Our target is to join the Highly Middle Income Group by 2030 and the Higher Middle Income Group by 2041."

The Cabinet meeting also discussed the latest development of the Covid-19 vaccine, he added.

Cabinet Secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam said that there is no way for the country to get Covid-19 vaccine free of cost before April next year due to global competition.









The government has allocated a fund of Tk 600 crore to make the availability of the Covid-19 vaccine free of cost for the poor and the needy. Bangladesh will not import or collect any vaccine without the approval of the WHO.





