Thursday, 8 October, 2020, 5:16 AM
Hang rapists: Protests continue

Published : Thursday, 8 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 67
Staff Correspondent

Students under the banner of ‘Team Positive Bangladesh’ formed a human chain at the foot of Raju Sculpture on Dhaka University campus on Wednesday protesting the rising incidents of rape. PHOTO: OBSERVER

Students under the banner of 'Team Positive Bangladesh' formed a human chain at the foot of Raju Sculpture on Dhaka University campus on Wednesday protesting the rising incidents of rape. PHOTO: OBSERVER

The countrywide protests against rapists continued for the third day on Wednesday raising demnad for capital punishment for the culprits.
A large group of people including students and leaders of student bodies took to the streets in the capital demanding hanging of the rapists.
Protests under the banner of "Save Our Women" started gathering in front of National Museum in the city in the morning condemning the rising number of rapes and acts of violence against women across the country. 
The demonstrators also under several leftist student
organizations, carrying the banner of "Anti-Rape Movement" started their protests one and a half hours later at the same area, demanding justice for the victims of rape, sexual harassment and abuse.
They also demanded the resignation of Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal for failing to prevent rapes across the country.
Meanwhile, leaders and activists of Bangladesh Chhatra Odhikar Parishad, led by Dhaka University Central Students Union (DUCSU) former Vice President Nurul Haque Nur, staged a demonstration under the banner of 'Students-people against rape' at Shahbagh intersection.
As they started a procession carrying black flags towards the Home Ministry, police obstructed them at Gulistan Zero Point around 1:00pm. Later, they took position in the area.
Then, they announced next course of movement that they will stage demonstration against rape next Friday at Shahbag in the city.
Waves of anti-rape demonstrations have arisen across the country after a video footage of five men gang-raping a housewife, stripping her naked and filming the video of the incident in Begumganj upazila of Noakhali, went viral on social media on Sunday.
The incident occurred in Joykrishnapur village of Eklashpur union of Begumganj in Noakhali on September 2.


Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
