Thursday, 8 October, 2020, 5:16 AM
Govt mulling death penalty for rapists: Law Minister

Indira advocates capital punishment

Published : Thursday, 8 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 73

Law Minister Anisul Huq on Wednesday said the government is considering with importance to increase the highest punishment of rape to death penalty from life imprisonment.
The minister in an interview with a private television said as people are demanding that the highest punishment for rape be increased to death penalty from life imprisonment, the government is considering the issue with importance. "Because, laws are for people."
The gang-rape of a
young woman after confining her husband to an MC College dormitory in Sylhet and the molestation of a woman after being stripped in Noakhali have triggered angry outcry and protests across the country.
Protesters are demanding that the highest punishment of rape be death sentence.
Meanwhile, State Minister for Women and Children Affairs Fazilatunnesa Indira on Wednesday advocated for the provision of capital punishment for rapists.
"I think, if a rapist is found guilty of it, he must be hanged. I welcome those who have taken to the streets protesting the rape incidents and seeking the toughest punishment for the rapists," she said.
Talking to reporters at her office at the Secretariat, Indira, however, said the demonstrators should not have any ulterior motive.
She also urged the society to ostracise the rapists and the educational institutions  to rusticate those who rape.    -Agencies


« PreviousNext »

