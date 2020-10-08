Video
PBDF MD Aminul’s rejoinder, our reply

Published : Thursday, 8 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 60
Staff Correspondent

Palli Daridra Bimochon Foundation (PBDF) Acting Managing Director (MD) Aminul Islam protested the news titled 'Steps taken to probe allegations against PBDF MD Aminul' published in the Daily Observer on October 4, 2020 Sunday.
In a rejoinder, Aminul Islam termed the report wrong and defaming. He also said the information in the report was exaggerated.
Although his comments were included in the report he further clarified his stance in his two-page rejoinder sent to the Daily Observer on October 4.
Regarding formation of the probe body to probe allegations against Aminul he said he had never been asked to explain anything after taking the charge as the MD and the Rural Development and Cooperatives Division (RDCD) had never taken any administrative steps against him.
But in his rejoinder, he didn't mention about the probe body led by RDCD Joint Secretary (additional secretary) Khaled Parvez Khan to investigate the allegations against him.
This correspondent has managed to collect the RDCD circular informing the formation of the probe body.
About the allegations of doing business with two business entities of his family members - Sunurgy Technology Limited and Anjira Solar - he said he didn't have any relation with Sunurgy while his wife Farjana Nasrin was not involved in Anjira.
However, he admitted that he had bought some 5,000 shares of Sunurgy Technology earlier and surrendered after taking charge as the MD. But, the PDBF is still doing business with the firm Sunurgy in which the PDBF MD was involved earlier.
He also rejected allegations of being appointed as MD superseding two senior directors. But, the fact is that the PDBF board suspended senior director Shahid Hossain Selim and removed MD Madan Mohan on August 5, 2019 and made Acting Director Aminul Islam as Acting MD the same day.
Later on September 7 the same year, he was promoted to the post of director.
On PMO directives that asked the authorities concerned to take actions against him, Aminul said he was not aware of such directives from the PMO.  He also claimed that allegations of misusing Tk 50 crore was also baseless as the entire expenditure of the projects were Tk 40 crore (Tk 25 crore for UISC and Tk 15 crore for SADP).




About Internal Monitoring and Evaluation Division (IMED) report on his 'Elimination of poverty through aquaculture and renovation of abandoned ponds after dredging project', Aminul said the car and 28 motorbikes were bought following the DPP of the project.
He also claimed that necessary amounts were given to the farmers as loan for buying 280 shallow machines for the ponds.
About the promotion of the employees, he claimed that he hadn't given any promotion during his tenure. But, he said due to inadequate manpower, he had assigned some juniors officials to upper ranks for the continuation of the work smoothly.
He refuted the allegation of appointing 300 employees. However, he acknowledged that some 92 employees were appointed on contract or daily basis to meet up the necessity of manpower with the approval of the higher authorities.



