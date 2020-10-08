Woman chopped into 4 pieces in Noakhali





The body chopped into four pieces was found in the paddy field behind Provita Feed of Charjabbar union parishad on Wednesday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Nur Jahan Begum, 43, wife of late Abdul Barek.

Sahed Uddin Chowdhury, Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Charjabbar Police Station, confirmed the matter.

The OC said, "The corpse was decapitated into four pieces. The parts of the head and waist have already been recovered. Police are searching for other parts."

Deceased's son Humayun Kabir said, "My mother had been missing since early Wednesday”.

The woman’s body was sent to Noakhali General Hospital morgue for autopsy.





















