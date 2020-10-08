Video
Thursday, 8 October, 2020, 5:16 AM
Woman chopped into 4 pieces in Noakhali

Published : Thursday, 8 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 84
Staff Correspondent

Police on Wednesday    recovered a chopped  body of a woman from a paddy filed in Surbarnachar upazila of Noakhali.
The body chopped into four pieces was found in the paddy field behind Provita Feed of Charjabbar union parishad on Wednesday afternoon.
The deceased was identified as Nur Jahan Begum, 43, wife of late Abdul Barek.
Sahed Uddin Chowdhury, Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Charjabbar Police Station, confirmed the matter.
The OC said, "The corpse was decapitated into four pieces. The parts of the head and waist have already been recovered. Police are searching for other parts."
Deceased's son Humayun Kabir said, "My mother had been missing since early Wednesday”.
The woman’s body was sent to Noakhali General Hospital morgue for autopsy.


