Najeeb Tarakai's family 'not blaming' car driver for death





"It was unfortunate and what's the use of blaming the car driver ? Whatever was in his destiny has happened and my brother will not return even if the driver is punished", he said over telephone from Afghanistan.

The 29 year-old opener Najeeb, who played 1 ODI and 12 T-20Is was hit by a speeding car in Jalalabad on Friday,

"Most cars in our country drive on the left side of the road. This accident happened with a right-hand drive car when my brother, who was returning from a nearby shop did not see the car (which was intercepted by a rickshaw as seen in the CCTV video footage obtained by this reporter) running from the opposite side".

"He was in a deep coma for three days. Chances of his survival were only 5 % when he was brought to the hospital. He was kept on a mechanical ventilator and once his BP and heart beats became abnormal, the chance of his survival was only 1%", treating doctor Bimal Mangal, speaking exclusively over telephone from the hospital, said.

Surgery was performed by Dr. Jan Mohammad and Bimal Mangal.

On Monday, a second opinion from Indian neurosurgeon Dr. Chandrasekhar Deopujari in Bombay Hospital was also sought.

"Unfortunately ACB (Afghanistan Cricket Board) has lost a big star. We all cricket family prayed for him. May his soul Rest in Peace", Abdullah Pakhtani, the media official said.

Almost all members of the team visited the hospital during Najeeb Tarakai's last few days in the hospital. Rashid Khan, playing IPL in the UAE was in constant contact with the family, it is learnt.

"I am very sad to hear of the passing of Taraki. He was a passionate cricketer, who gave everything to Afghan cricket. My thoughts are with him and his family at this tragic time", Andy Moles, who was a director till recently, said from South Africa.





























