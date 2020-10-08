Harunur Rashid infects with C-19





Harun, on behalf of Abahani Limited, sought prayer to all for the speedy recovery. In another message the BFF said, BFF president Kazi Mohammad Salahuddin, senior vice president, vice presidents, general secretary, executive members, officials, standing committee and BFF employees also sought prayer to all for his speedy recovery.

It can be mentioned that Harunur Rashid is an elected executive member of the BFF election held recently.























