Thursday, 8 October, 2020, 5:15 AM
Harunur Rashid infects with C-19

Published : Thursday, 8 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM

Abahani Limited's founding general secretary, one of the directors of the club, former lawmaker and Bangladesh Awami League Youth and Sports Affairs Secretary Harunur Rashid and his wife Zebunnessa Harun infected with Covid-19 and both of them have been undergoing treatment at the city's Lab Aid Hospital, an Abahani Limited press release said on Wednesday.
Harun, on behalf of Abahani Limited, sought prayer to all for the speedy recovery. In another message the BFF said, BFF president Kazi Mohammad Salahuddin, senior vice president, vice presidents, general secretary, executive members, officials, standing committee and BFF employees also sought prayer to all for his speedy recovery.
It can be mentioned that Harunur Rashid is an elected executive member of the BFF election held recently.



