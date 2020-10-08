Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 8 October, 2020, 5:15 AM
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Budding cricketers urged to prepare them through HP programme

Published : Thursday, 8 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 41

High Performance (HP) chairman Naimur Rahman Durjoy, MP, urged the players to rectify their technique and other aspects of the game while they will remain the part of the HP programme.
He said the players should prepare them in such a way during the HP programme so that they need not to work with their technique in the national team.
"I have told the players to rectify their skill, technique and other aspects of the game in such a way in the HP programmes so that they need not to work further on those aspects in the national team," Durjoy, also the BCB director said on Wednesday.
"Every player should prepare them completely for the national team by working hard here in the HP programme."
The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) today started a HP training programme at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium with 25 players, most of whom came from the World Champion Under-19 team. The training camp started sans the head coach Toby Redford who couldn't be available due to the travelling restrictions. For the time being, the local coaches will conduct the training, Durjoy said.
He further said the HP programme will give Under-19 players an opportunity to continue their work before making it to the national team.
"If we look at the example of other countries, some extraordinary Under-19 players made it to the national team directly. But for others, there creates a gap. We can use the HP programme to plug the gap. Sometimes we reckon some players as talented players but they can have the technical problem, which they should rectify in the HP."
The 25-member HP Squad will undergo fitness and skill training up to October 9 before players who have been selected in teams for the forthcoming 50-over competition join their respective sides.
Practice will re-commence after the one-day competition. In line with the health and safety requirements, the players were tested for Covid-19 on October 5 with all results returning
negative.   -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Nadal into 13th Roland Garros semi-final, hits out at 'dangerous' night life
Messi to put Barca drama behind him as Argentina seek fast start
Late cricketer Jones farewelled in last lap of empty MCG
Najeeb Tarakai's family 'not blaming' car driver for death
Harunur Rashid infects with C-19
Budding cricketers urged to prepare them through HP programme
HP team practise without head coach
Camp to commence on Oct 10


Latest News
T-Rex fossil sells for record-breaking $31.8 mn
Barca start process to reduce salaries due to COVID-19 losses
Govt to raise maximum punishment for rape to death sentence
Virus crisis grips British universities
'Army for Trump' readies poll-watching operation
Japan plans to invest in Bangladesh in bigger way: JETRO
BNP trying to politicise incidents of repression on women: Hasan
Rail bridge over Karnaphuli river to be built next year: Minister
Ensure $100b for developing nations a year to combat climate change: PM
Australian women equal men’s ODI record
Most Read News
HSC exams cancelled, results based on JSC, SSC performances
Minister Dipu Moni to brief media on HSC exams afternoon
Two killed in Rohingay camp clash are Bangladeshis
Dejection of Humanity
Man arrested for raping daughter
1,499 new virus cases, 30 more deaths in a day
Protest against rape sparks in Shahbagh
35 more die from COVID-19 in 24 hrs
Govt to raise maximum punishment for rape to death sentence
Ten burnt as gas line explodes in Old Dhaka
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft