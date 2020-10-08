HP team practise without head coach

BCB announced a 25-member High Performance (HP) Squad on Tuesday for a training camp commenced on Wednesday. All players but pacer Shoriful Islam attended the session at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Mirpur but in absence of head coach Toby Radford, who missed his flight for Covid-19 related visa complexity.

Cricketers therefore, will not get their English origin throughout the three-day long camp. Local coaches Ahsan Ehsan, Wahidul Goni, Saiful Islam and Golam Mortaza will conduct the training in dearth of Toby.

The day's activities began with beep test followed by fitness training. Cricketers sweated at the national cricket academy ground in the afternoon during bating, bowling and fielding sessions.



















