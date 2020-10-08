

Camp to commence on Oct 10

The Junior Asia Cup Hockey is scheduled to be played in Dhaka from 21 to 30 January with participations of ten countries.

The federation called in 18 players in the camp and asked them to report at the Maulana Bhsani National Hockey Stadium at 4:00pm on the day. The called in players are Biplob Khujur, Nuruzzaman Nayan, Mehedi Hasan, Ashraful Islam, Fazle Rabbi, Shafiul Alam, Prince Lal, Mahabub Hossain, Nayeem Uddin, Raju Ahmed Tapu, Sarwar Murshed Shawon, Shohanur Rahman Sabuj, Khaled Mahmud Raqin, SS Mehrab Hasan Samin, Amirul Islam, Abed Uddin, Nahiyan Shuvo and Mehedi Hasan.

BHF acting general secretary Mohammad Yousuf said a few days back that the boys would be staying at the Bangabandhu Base of Bangladesh Air Force's at the Dhaka Cantonment while their practice would be conducted at the blue turf of Maulana Bhasani National Hockey Stadium at Gulistan.

The boys will have to go through a Coronavirus Disease test before the camp and those who will be tested positive with the virus will be placed in an isolation centre at the BAF Shaheen School.

The practice schedule will be revealed later when the federation is still waiting for a decision about the senior hockey team's camp.

The ten participating countries of the junior event are Chinese Taipei (Taiwan), Uzbekistan, India, Oman, Japan, South Korea, China, Malaysia, Pakistan and host Bangladesh.

The top three countries of the Junior Asia Cup will qualify for the next edition of Men's Junior Hockey World Cup.



















