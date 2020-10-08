Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 8 October, 2020, 5:15 AM
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Mash, Shakib, Mushfiqur, Soumya, Rubel demand rape-free country

Published : Thursday, 8 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 66
Sports Reporter

Mash, Shakib, Mushfiqur, Soumya, Rubel demand rape-free country

Mash, Shakib, Mushfiqur, Soumya, Rubel demand rape-free country

Former Bangladesh skipper Mashrafe Bin Mortaza raised his voice against rapists. He thinks that rapists are man of devil-brain. He urged countrymen to change mentality so that women in the country can raise their head with earnestness.
"You can't have bad intuition when your daughter sits in your lap. When your sister sleeps in the room next to you, you'll have no ill feeling. You must feel bad if anybody looks at your wife with bad intension when you are outside home. But when we see other women, do we feel the same?," Mash wrote on his facebook wall.
"If not, then you have to understand that the problem is in the brain. Devil inside many of us remain hidden since circumstances and environment doesn't allow them. Let's change mentality. Let our women to live with high head. A rapist can't bear any identity. He is ugly, perhaps not in appearances but in mind," he added.
Shakib Al Hasan was the first Bangladesh cricketer who confirmed his solidarity with the recurrent movement against rape and demanded exemplary punishment for rapist. Shakib's teammates atoned with him. 
Former captain and the most dependable batsman in the country Mushfiqur Rahim had also given sizzling status against the culture of rape. He wrote, "We cannot stay silent anymore. Rape or any kind of sexual harassment can never be tolerated, it has no space in the society".
Inviting countrymen to wake, he urged to say no to rape. "No means NO," he avouched.
Speedster Rubel Hossain also showed antagonism against rapist. He termed rapist 'the beast'. "Few beast look like human being are very accurst that they couldn't learn to respect women though they were born from women's womb," he wrote.
"Mothers and sisters stay aware, there have some beast with the appearance of man in around," he requested women in the country. "I lost my words to write. We want Rape-Free Bangladesh," Rubel insisted.
Hard hitting batsman Soumya Sarkar used a 'Stop_Rape' hash-tag below his hate speech. "No woman has to be a victim of physical abuse. Women have to feel like they are not alone. There is no mercy for the abuser," he engraved on his official facebook page.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Nadal into 13th Roland Garros semi-final, hits out at 'dangerous' night life
Messi to put Barca drama behind him as Argentina seek fast start
Late cricketer Jones farewelled in last lap of empty MCG
Najeeb Tarakai's family 'not blaming' car driver for death
Harunur Rashid infects with C-19
Budding cricketers urged to prepare them through HP programme
HP team practise without head coach
Camp to commence on Oct 10


Latest News
T-Rex fossil sells for record-breaking $31.8 mn
Barca start process to reduce salaries due to COVID-19 losses
Govt to raise maximum punishment for rape to death sentence
Virus crisis grips British universities
'Army for Trump' readies poll-watching operation
Japan plans to invest in Bangladesh in bigger way: JETRO
BNP trying to politicise incidents of repression on women: Hasan
Rail bridge over Karnaphuli river to be built next year: Minister
Ensure $100b for developing nations a year to combat climate change: PM
Australian women equal men’s ODI record
Most Read News
HSC exams cancelled, results based on JSC, SSC performances
Minister Dipu Moni to brief media on HSC exams afternoon
Two killed in Rohingay camp clash are Bangladeshis
Dejection of Humanity
Man arrested for raping daughter
1,499 new virus cases, 30 more deaths in a day
Protest against rape sparks in Shahbagh
35 more die from COVID-19 in 24 hrs
Govt to raise maximum punishment for rape to death sentence
Ten burnt as gas line explodes in Old Dhaka
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft