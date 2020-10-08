

Mash, Shakib, Mushfiqur, Soumya, Rubel demand rape-free country

"You can't have bad intuition when your daughter sits in your lap. When your sister sleeps in the room next to you, you'll have no ill feeling. You must feel bad if anybody looks at your wife with bad intension when you are outside home. But when we see other women, do we feel the same?," Mash wrote on his facebook wall.

"If not, then you have to understand that the problem is in the brain. Devil inside many of us remain hidden since circumstances and environment doesn't allow them. Let's change mentality. Let our women to live with high head. A rapist can't bear any identity. He is ugly, perhaps not in appearances but in mind," he added.

Shakib Al Hasan was the first Bangladesh cricketer who confirmed his solidarity with the recurrent movement against rape and demanded exemplary punishment for rapist. Shakib's teammates atoned with him.

Former captain and the most dependable batsman in the country Mushfiqur Rahim had also given sizzling status against the culture of rape. He wrote, "We cannot stay silent anymore. Rape or any kind of sexual harassment can never be tolerated, it has no space in the society".

Inviting countrymen to wake, he urged to say no to rape. "No means NO," he avouched.

Speedster Rubel Hossain also showed antagonism against rapist. He termed rapist 'the beast'. "Few beast look like human being are very accurst that they couldn't learn to respect women though they were born from women's womb," he wrote.

"Mothers and sisters stay aware, there have some beast with the appearance of man in around," he requested women in the country. "I lost my words to write. We want Rape-Free Bangladesh," Rubel insisted.

Hard hitting batsman Soumya Sarkar used a 'Stop_Rape' hash-tag below his hate speech. "No woman has to be a victim of physical abuse. Women have to feel like they are not alone. There is no mercy for the abuser," he engraved on his official facebook page.

















Former Bangladesh skipper Mashrafe Bin Mortaza raised his voice against rapists. He thinks that rapists are man of devil-brain. He urged countrymen to change mentality so that women in the country can raise their head with earnestness."You can't have bad intuition when your daughter sits in your lap. When your sister sleeps in the room next to you, you'll have no ill feeling. You must feel bad if anybody looks at your wife with bad intension when you are outside home. But when we see other women, do we feel the same?," Mash wrote on his facebook wall."If not, then you have to understand that the problem is in the brain. Devil inside many of us remain hidden since circumstances and environment doesn't allow them. Let's change mentality. Let our women to live with high head. A rapist can't bear any identity. He is ugly, perhaps not in appearances but in mind," he added.Shakib Al Hasan was the first Bangladesh cricketer who confirmed his solidarity with the recurrent movement against rape and demanded exemplary punishment for rapist. Shakib's teammates atoned with him.Former captain and the most dependable batsman in the country Mushfiqur Rahim had also given sizzling status against the culture of rape. He wrote, "We cannot stay silent anymore. Rape or any kind of sexual harassment can never be tolerated, it has no space in the society".Inviting countrymen to wake, he urged to say no to rape. "No means NO," he avouched.Speedster Rubel Hossain also showed antagonism against rapist. He termed rapist 'the beast'. "Few beast look like human being are very accurst that they couldn't learn to respect women though they were born from women's womb," he wrote."Mothers and sisters stay aware, there have some beast with the appearance of man in around," he requested women in the country. "I lost my words to write. We want Rape-Free Bangladesh," Rubel insisted.Hard hitting batsman Soumya Sarkar used a 'Stop_Rape' hash-tag below his hate speech. "No woman has to be a victim of physical abuse. Women have to feel like they are not alone. There is no mercy for the abuser," he engraved on his official facebook page.