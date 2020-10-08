HC asks trial court to dispose of 32-yr-old case in three months





It also asked if the trial court failed to dispose of the case, then departmental action will be taken against the court concerned.

The HC bench of Justice M Enayetur Rahim and Justice Md Mostafizur Rahman passed the order as suo moto after a report published in a newspaper submitted by Supreme Court lawyers Advocate Ishrat Hasan and lawyer AM Jamiul Haque Faisal.

Following the news report, the HC ordered the judge of the tribunal to submit a report to the court after complying with the order.

Accused Mohammad Ahmed Amin, who is now in bail, killed Seema Mohammadi, 20, at her residence in Jagannath Saha Road in Old Dhaka on April 26, 1988, as she did not agree to marry him.

On the day, Seema's mother Ijhar Mohammadi filed a murder case with Lalbagh Police Station.

The murder case has reportedly been pending with Jana Nirapatta Bighnokari Aporadh Daman Tribunal of Dhaka for the last 32 years.

The tribunal could not finish the trial proceedings of the case as Dr Md Anwar Hossain, the doctor who conducted the post mortem examination of Seema, did not appear before the tribunal for giving his statement, although the court has directed him to do so for several times.































