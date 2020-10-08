Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 8 October, 2020, 5:15 AM
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

HC asks trial court to dispose of 32-yr-old case in three months

Published : Thursday, 8 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 42
Staff Correspondent

The High Court (HC) on Wednesday directed the trial court to dispose of a 32-year old Seema Mohammadi murder case in three months pending with a tribunal in Dhaka.
It also asked if the trial court failed to dispose of the case, then departmental action will be taken against the court concerned.
The HC bench of Justice M Enayetur Rahim and Justice Md Mostafizur Rahman passed the order as suo moto after a report published in a newspaper submitted by Supreme Court lawyers Advocate Ishrat Hasan and lawyer AM Jamiul Haque Faisal.
Following the news report, the HC ordered the judge of the tribunal to submit a report to the court after complying with the order.
Accused Mohammad Ahmed Amin, who is now in bail, killed Seema Mohammadi, 20, at her residence in Jagannath Saha Road in Old Dhaka on April 26, 1988, as she did not agree to marry him.
On the day, Seema's mother Ijhar Mohammadi filed a murder case with Lalbagh Police Station.
The murder case has reportedly been pending with Jana Nirapatta Bighnokari Aporadh Daman Tribunal of Dhaka for the last 32 years.
The tribunal could not finish the trial proceedings of the case as Dr Md Anwar Hossain, the doctor who conducted the post mortem examination of Seema, did not appear before the tribunal for giving his statement, although the court has directed him to do so for several times.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Nobel Chemistry Prize goes to Jennifer, Emmanuelle
HC asks trial court to dispose of 32-yr-old case in three months
BCL’s legal notice to govt on rape
Bangladesh Editors Forum formed
BD child marriage rate highest in South Asia: Unicef
PM urges global leaders to act fast to save planet
Black hole discoveries win Nobel Physics Prize
BDCSO Process urges govt to limit activities of UN agencies, INGOS


Latest News
T-Rex fossil sells for record-breaking $31.8 mn
Barca start process to reduce salaries due to COVID-19 losses
Govt to raise maximum punishment for rape to death sentence
Virus crisis grips British universities
'Army for Trump' readies poll-watching operation
Japan plans to invest in Bangladesh in bigger way: JETRO
BNP trying to politicise incidents of repression on women: Hasan
Rail bridge over Karnaphuli river to be built next year: Minister
Ensure $100b for developing nations a year to combat climate change: PM
Australian women equal men’s ODI record
Most Read News
HSC exams cancelled, results based on JSC, SSC performances
Minister Dipu Moni to brief media on HSC exams afternoon
Two killed in Rohingay camp clash are Bangladeshis
Dejection of Humanity
Man arrested for raping daughter
1,499 new virus cases, 30 more deaths in a day
Protest against rape sparks in Shahbagh
35 more die from COVID-19 in 24 hrs
Govt to raise maximum punishment for rape to death sentence
Ten burnt as gas line explodes in Old Dhaka
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft