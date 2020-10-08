BCL’s legal notice to govt on rape

Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL), the student front of ruling Awami League (AL), on Tuesday sent a legal notice to the government seeking amendment to the definition of rape and capital punishment.

Fuad Hossain Shahadat, Law Affairs Secretary of BCL, sent the legal notice on behalf of Chhatra League.

Lawyer Rashida Chowdhury sent the notice to the Cabinet Secretary, Chief Secretary to the Prime Minister's Office, secretaries of the Law Ministry and the Ministry of Women and Children Affairs.





















