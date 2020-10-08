

Bangladesh Editors Forum formed

The new organization is composed of editors from daily newspapers across the country. Editors attended a meeting at a hotel in the city on Wednesday to form a convening committee of the new organization, the release added. The meeting resolved to hold a national conference after the Covid-19 pandemic to form a full committee of the Forum.

The organization also formed a seven-member advisory committee with Iqbal Soban Chowdhury, editor of the Daily Observer, as the chief adviser. The other members of the advisory committee are Naimul Islam Khan, editor of Amader Cumilla, Shaymol Dutta, editor of Bhorer Kagoj, Shahjahan Sardar, editor of Bangladesh Journal, Azizul Islam Bhuiyan, editor of Bangladesher Khobar, KM Belayet Hossain, editor of Bhorer Dak and Sharif Sahabuddin, editor of Bangladesh Post.

The 22-member convening committee was formed with Rafiqul Islam Ratan, editor of Swadesh Protidin, as convener and Mahmud Anwar, acting editor of Alokito Bangladesh and Nasima Khan Monti, editor of Amader Notun Somoy as joint conveners. Faroque Ahmed Talukder, editor of Ajkaler Khobar, was made the member secretary of the committee.

Members of the committee are Ahsaullah, editor of Dainik Janata, Dr. Enayet Karim, editor of The Industry, MD. Ahsan Habib, editor of Dainik Khola Kagoj, Dulal Ahmed Chowdhury, editor of Manobkantha, Mir Moniruzzaman, editor of Sharebiz, Mofijur Rahman Khan Babu, editor of Bangladesher Alo, Rimon Mahfuz, acting editor of Sangbad Pratidin, SM Mahbubuur Rahman, acting editor of Pratidiner Sangbad, Mohammad Ashraf Ali, editor of Bangladesh Buletin, Nazmul Alam Toufik, editor of Daily Citizen Times.

Members from Eight Divisions are Kazi Nasiruddin Babul, editor of Ajker Barta ( Barishal ), Jagadish Chandra Sarker, editor of Swadesh Sangbad ( Mymensingh), Syed Omar Faruk, editor of Bir Chattogram Mancha ( Chattogram), Akbarul Hasan Millat, editor of Dainik Sonar Desh ( Rajshahi), Ahmed Nur, editor of Dainik Sylhet Miror (Sylhet), Mokbul Hossain Mintu, editor of Dainik Rajpather Dabi (Khulna), Abdul Bari Tuta, editor of Prathom Khobar ( Rangpur) and Sumon Roy, editor of Dainik Chandni Bazar ( Bogura).

