Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 8 October, 2020, 5:15 AM
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Bangladesh Editors Forum formed

Published : Thursday, 8 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 75
Staff Correspondent

Bangladesh Editors Forum formed

Bangladesh Editors Forum formed

Bangladesh Editors Forum, a platform of newspaper editors, has been floated in an effort to promote professionalism in the newspaper industry with the spirit of Liberation War. The goal of the organization is to protect freedom of speech, promote responsible journalism and to work to resolve the problems of newspaper industry in the country, says a press release.
The new organization is composed of editors from daily newspapers across the country. Editors attended a meeting at a hotel in the city on Wednesday to form a convening committee of the new organization, the release added. The meeting resolved to hold a national conference after the Covid-19 pandemic to form a full committee of the Forum.
The organization also formed a seven-member advisory committee with Iqbal Soban Chowdhury, editor of the Daily Observer, as the chief adviser.  The other members of the advisory committee are Naimul Islam Khan, editor of Amader Cumilla, Shaymol Dutta, editor of Bhorer Kagoj, Shahjahan Sardar, editor of Bangladesh Journal, Azizul Islam Bhuiyan, editor of Bangladesher Khobar, KM Belayet Hossain, editor of Bhorer Dak and Sharif Sahabuddin, editor of Bangladesh Post.
The 22-member convening committee was formed with Rafiqul Islam Ratan, editor of Swadesh Protidin, as convener and Mahmud Anwar, acting editor of Alokito Bangladesh and Nasima Khan Monti, editor of Amader Notun Somoy as joint conveners. Faroque Ahmed Talukder, editor of Ajkaler Khobar, was made the member secretary of the committee.
Members of the committee are Ahsaullah, editor of Dainik Janata, Dr. Enayet Karim, editor of The Industry, MD. Ahsan Habib, editor of Dainik Khola Kagoj, Dulal Ahmed Chowdhury, editor of Manobkantha, Mir Moniruzzaman, editor of Sharebiz, Mofijur Rahman Khan Babu, editor of Bangladesher Alo, Rimon Mahfuz, acting editor of Sangbad Pratidin, SM Mahbubuur Rahman, acting editor  of Pratidiner Sangbad, Mohammad Ashraf Ali, editor of Bangladesh Buletin, Nazmul Alam Toufik, editor of Daily Citizen Times.
Members from Eight Divisions are  Kazi Nasiruddin Babul, editor of Ajker Barta ( Barishal ), Jagadish Chandra Sarker, editor of Swadesh Sangbad ( Mymensingh), Syed Omar Faruk, editor of Bir Chattogram Mancha ( Chattogram), Akbarul Hasan Millat, editor of Dainik Sonar Desh ( Rajshahi), Ahmed Nur, editor of Dainik Sylhet Miror (Sylhet), Mokbul Hossain Mintu, editor of Dainik Rajpather Dabi (Khulna), Abdul Bari Tuta, editor of Prathom Khobar ( Rangpur) and Sumon Roy, editor of Dainik Chandni Bazar ( Bogura).
Editors from outside Dhaka joined the programme virtually, the press release added.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Nobel Chemistry Prize goes to Jennifer, Emmanuelle
HC asks trial court to dispose of 32-yr-old case in three months
BCL’s legal notice to govt on rape
Bangladesh Editors Forum formed
BD child marriage rate highest in South Asia: Unicef
PM urges global leaders to act fast to save planet
Black hole discoveries win Nobel Physics Prize
BDCSO Process urges govt to limit activities of UN agencies, INGOS


Latest News
T-Rex fossil sells for record-breaking $31.8 mn
Barca start process to reduce salaries due to COVID-19 losses
Govt to raise maximum punishment for rape to death sentence
Virus crisis grips British universities
'Army for Trump' readies poll-watching operation
Japan plans to invest in Bangladesh in bigger way: JETRO
BNP trying to politicise incidents of repression on women: Hasan
Rail bridge over Karnaphuli river to be built next year: Minister
Ensure $100b for developing nations a year to combat climate change: PM
Australian women equal men’s ODI record
Most Read News
HSC exams cancelled, results based on JSC, SSC performances
Minister Dipu Moni to brief media on HSC exams afternoon
Two killed in Rohingay camp clash are Bangladeshis
Dejection of Humanity
Man arrested for raping daughter
1,499 new virus cases, 30 more deaths in a day
Protest against rape sparks in Shahbagh
35 more die from COVID-19 in 24 hrs
Govt to raise maximum punishment for rape to death sentence
Ten burnt as gas line explodes in Old Dhaka
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft