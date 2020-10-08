Video
Thursday, 8 October, 2020
Letter To the Editor

Resolve financial difficulties of students

Published : Thursday, 8 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 51

Dear Sir
According to a survey of Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS), students, rickshaw pullers and laborers are the most affected whereas government employees are the least affected class during the Corona Pandemic. No doubt, students, rickshaw pullers and laborers have been facing the most critical financial crisis during this pandemic.

Many students manage their expenditure with tuition fees. The rickshaw pullers and day labourers also earn their bread and butter by working on daily basis. But the pandemic has changed everything and pushed their lives to the harsh condition. They who had savings and got other's support survive nominally. Besides, the survey also shows the least impinged who are the government employees. Moreover, the unemployment problem has increased in the country because of the stumble condition of the economy in accordance with their report.
In fact, this pandemic has created mess not only in our country but also throughout the world and causes sufferings for common people. But the most excessive sufferings have been facing by the students and the day labourers. Authorities concerned should take initiatives for these people so that they can continue their normal life.





Naeem Ariyan
University of Chittagong
Dept of English



