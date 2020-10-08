

Is US in the hand of Joe Biden?



Since 2016, USA lacked political integrity when Donald Trump took office. Racism, the rise of white supremacy and xenophobia embraced the liberal image of the United States of America. The rise of China also put huge strategic pressure in the Asia-Pacific region. In this situation, many political and international relations analysts are inferring the developments may take place if democratic candidate Joe Biden wins.



In speeches, statements and interviews, Joe Biden and his advisors have been sketching out a foreign policy that would put the United States, as Biden has said, "back at the head of the table." But it is clear that Biden may not rapidly change the US military, deviate from the era's so-called great power rivalry, or even cut the bottom line of the Pentagon's $700 billion budget. But how that money is spent, how the United States competes, and how the military is deployed to advance American interests certainly would.



"During my first year in office, the United States will organise and host a global Summit for Democracy," Biden wrote in January. It seems totally opposite of Mr Trump's sweet relationship with the authoritarian leaders. On the other hand, if we look at the regional level, the Middle East would be a "distant fourth" in order of priorities after Europe, Indo-Pacific and Latin America. But it's been the most conflict-driven region in the world. Will there be a positive change in the Middle Eastern region under Biden administration? It is a big question. According to the history of democratic presidents, there might be a little hope of development.



The Iran Nuclear Agreement was the Obama administration's one notable success in the Middle East; Trump's unilateral abrogation of the pact has not only failed to rein in Iranian adventurism but has also caused Tehran to restart its nuclear program. Biden has said that if Iran agrees to return to the terms of the deal, he would do so as well "as a starting point to work alongside our allies in Europe and other world powers to extend the deal's nuclear constraints."



On the other side, Trump single-minded by supported Israel to its annexation of Palestinian territories but Biden has made it clear that he would not do what Trump did lavishly. In a speech earlier this year to the pro-Israel lobby AIPAC, Biden said that Prime Minister Netanyahu's annexation plans in the West Bank-now in abeyance-"are taking Israel further from its democratic values, undermining support for Israel in the United States, especially among young people in both political parties." Biden has staunch support for Israel, he would not threaten Israel but he would reduce military assistance to them to deter further annexation. It's believed that Biden will remain committed to a two-state solution.



Moreover, Climate change issues will be another massive task for Biden if elected. We know that Trump has moved to pull the United States out of the 2015 Paris Climate Treaty, rolled back a suite of regulations intended to reduce greenhouse-gas regulations and called global warming a "hoax".



In contrast, Biden's US$2-trillion plan calls for massive investments in clean-energy research and development and low-carbon infrastructures, such as public transit and energy-efficient buildings. It also calls for the United States to generate 100% clean electricity by 2035 and to produce "net-zero emissions" by 2050. Biden has said he will have the United States rejoin the Paris climate accord, making the country an active partner of the more than 190 nations that have committed to limiting global warming to 1.5-2 degree Celsius above pre-industrial levels.



Talking about 'Affordable Care Act (ACA), generally known as the Patient Protection and commonly known as Obamacare to people, was founded by the former president Barack Obama, it must be being existed in this pandemic time as a support for the health sector. Unfortunately, Trump administration locked it in for nothing but showing as political obduracy. The people of the US confronted COVID-19 and they realized how much horrific it is! Even, many scholars and policymakers, not only from the side of Democrats But also from Republican put forward their mouthpieces in support of Obamacare. But Joe Biden told that if he comes to the power, he might open this helpful health sector for the mass people.



Joe Biden may have many credits after coming to the power and being a key role player in NATO in the Mediterranean. Though France and the UK are busy with putting up with the side of Greece everyone comprehends that that is the ultimate ballgame. Trump Administration sardonically sees Turkey's rising after Erdogan's coming to the power and the ending of Lausanne Treaty (1923-2023) will revamp the rising of Turkey but here Biden is a good janitor to take a perfect step to stop the soaring of another ballgame in NATO. Subsequently, Turkey enrolled in a skirmish in Nagorno-Karabakh that is also another sign of showing its military power and the US must be concerned.



Looking at the role of Trump Administration in Asia, it is partially appreciable in terms of 'Religious Radicalisation' which has been seen in India by many of us. Trump didn't contribute any role in India following the crisis of Kashmir, NRC and CAB in support of Muslims but he could if he wanted. Here, he has become failed in many ways to uphold the US interest.



This article would be incomplete if it doesn't talk about the role of Trump Administration in this COVID-19 pandemic time. Statistics says that there is a total of 7.41 million cases of COVID-19 in the US from which 20, 9000 (thousand) people got died from COVID-19. Undoubtedly it is a tremendous tragedy as well as mass massacre which is a considerable failure of the management of Mr Trump even he mocked at this quote-un-quote "Chinese Virus" but rhetorically, at last, he also got infected from this "Eastern Disease". But the scenario could be different if there was anyone else and the probable 'post-pandemic economic depression' extremely needs a perfect government.



Observing the last debate between Donald Trump and Joe Biden, 60% of people voted Joe Biden in mock voting whereas Mr Trump got only 28% of voters. Somewhat, this shows what type of result the world people are going to get and this is how this article is speculating that this world system is going to be altered if there is Joe Biden as a president. However, the electoral summation will tell us who the skipper is but if Trump loses the world people must be being experienced with 'a political earthquake', according to Allan Lichtman. On 4th October, Trump delivered a speech retaining quarantine that 'he is not saving the only US' people but also whole world's people'. It is so ear soothing but time will say who the perfect one is.



The writers are students, Department of International Relations, University of Dhaka

















